LAHORE - A 20-member delegation from Azerbaijan led by Azerbaijan Export and Investments Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) Vice President Yusif Abdullayev on Friday visited Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) to explore the business environment and trade opportunities in Pakistan.

FPCCI Regional Chairman and Vice President Manzoorul Haq said Pakistan and Azerbaijan bilateral relations were established 20 years ago.

Pakistan and Azerbaijan are two brotherly Muslim countries with unique commonalities of historical, religious and political nature and after the establishment of the formal diplomatic relations, and the ties of mutual cooperation grew on steady pace, they added.

The FPCCI regional chairman was hopeful that exchange of visits of Pakistani and Azerbaijan leaders as well as the other high level delegations can play pivotal role in cementing the links between the countries and people alike.

Azerbaijan Ambassador Ali Alizada said there is no doubt that both countries enjoy good trade relations, but a lot more potential still existed for making improvements.