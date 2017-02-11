All Pakistan Reckeweg Research Competition 2016

LAHORE (PR): Prize distribution ceremony of All Pakistan Reckeweg Research Competition 2016 was held on Friday. The competition was managed and organised by Dr Reckeweg Germany in which more than 100 nominations were received from reputed medical colleges across Pakistan.

On the occasion, Dr Najmus Saqib said research is the essence and backbone in the development of world class homoeopathic remedies. Homoeopathy system of medicine is built around the natural healing laws of nature, and believes if one has a disease, he has an imbalance to the Vital Healing Force of your body. This Vital Healing Force is an energy force which is connected through meridians (channels) in the body. Homoeopathy boosts the natural immunity and resulted into health.

JICA collaborates for promotion of technical education

LAHORE (PR): Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) is collaborating to provide technical assistance for establishing center of excellence in Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Institutes. Technical education system is being promoted by this initiative across the province of the Punjab. JICA will upgrade center of excellence at Government College of Technology Faisalabad and other 13 Government Colleges of Technologies across the province of the Punjab up to 2019. It was stated by TEVTA Chairperson Irfan Qaiser Sheikh while addressing a meeting to review the progress of JICA projects at TEVTA Secretariat. Chief Operating Officer Jawad Ahmed Qureshi and TEVTA Officers Akhtar Abbas Bharwana, Aamer Aziz, Azhar Iqbal Shad, Mustafa Kamal Pasha, Aisha Qazi, Maqsood Ahmad, Rao Rashid, Sarfraz Anwar and others were also present on the occasion.

Zong’s ‘Cloud Clinik’ revolutionises healthcare

ISLAMABAD (PR): Zong, Pakistan’s No 1 4G network, has successfully launched its flagship product in the health care sector with the advent of ‘Cloud Clinik’ in the Family-Con event.

The product will be providing electronic medical record solutions for small and big medical facilities. With this cloud based solution, doctors will be able to manage their hospitals and clinics in a paper free manner with no upfront investment.

Cloud Clinik is Pakistan’s first cloud based EMR & Practice Management Software aimed to make healthcare facilities paper-free. It provides an unmatched user experience for doctors & administrators streamlining all practice workflows starting with patient registration to system generated prescriptions & real time reporting with an all in one solution that is easily adaptable and affordable.

Overseas Pakistani workers’ remittances decline by $208.34m

KARACHI - Overseas Pakistani workers remitted $10946.38 million in first seven months (July to January) of FY17, compared with $11154.72 million received during the same period in the preceding year.

During January 2017, the inflow of worker’s remittances amounted to $1487.72 million, which is 6 percent lower than December 2016 and 1.45 percent higher than January 2016.

The country wise details for the month of January 2017 show that inflows from Saudi Arabia, UAE, USA, UK, GCC countries (including Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Oman) and EU countries amounted to $434.15 million, $323.11 million, $175.01 million, $180.91 million, $186.41 million and $31.69 million respectively compared with the inflow of $463.44 million, $314.4 million, $168.94 million, $174.48 million, $192.10 million and $31.94 million respectively in January 2016.

Remittances received from Norway, Switzerland, Australia, Canada, Japan and other countries during January 2017 amounted to $156.44 million together as against $121.08 million received in January 2016.