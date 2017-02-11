ISLAMABAD - Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar has chaired a meeting at the Ministry of Finance to review the coordination arrangements between the Ministry of Finance, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

SBP Governor Ashraf Mahmood Wathra, the Finance secretary and FBR officiating chairman participated in the meeting and apprised the minister of various measures taken by the respective organisations to ensure seamless coordination amongst the three organisations. They also briefed the minister on the mechanisms put in place for reconciliation of financial flows between the three organisations.

Dar appreciated the measures taken by the Ministry of Finance, SBP and FBR and stated that effective inter-organisational coordination was essential for smooth functioning of the government. He encouraged the participants to find solutions for faster reconciliation of revenues and expenditures between the organisations. He said that efforts should be made to achieve further efficiencies with regard to implementation of other policy directives within the three organisations.

He said that smooth working between Ministry of Finance, SBP and FBR had been an important factor in achieving the economic objectives and the whole country was benefitting from the dividends. The meeting was also attended by senior officials of SBP and Ministry of Finance.