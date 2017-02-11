LAHORE - Pakistan Industrial and Traders Associations Front (PIAF) Chairman Irfan Iqbal Sheikh has said that Pakistan’s external debt was primarily increasing because of the government’s inability to enhance exports and attract foreign direct investment.

He warned the government that Pakistan has been sliding down towards debt trap and might need another bailout package of International Monetary Fund (IMF), as the net public debt has crossed the Rs18.28 trillion mark, rising about 35 percent during the tenure of present government.

Asking the economic managers to review their irresponsible borrowing behaviour, he said the volume of net public debt as on September 30, 2016 was Rs18,277.6 billion, as per the claim of the government.

In a joint statement with PIAF Senior Vice Chairman Tanveer Ahmed Sufi and PIAF Vice Chairman Khawaja Shahzeb Akram, he said these loans were obtained for financing of projects of national importance, budgetary and balance of payments support, earthquake and floods, rehabilitation assistance and import of urea and crude oil. Another purpose of these loans was to build external buffers to protect against exchange rate volatility and absorb external shocks.

Total public debt stood at Rs13.48 trillion at the end of fiscal year 2012-13 - almost three years ago.

The major contribution to the increase in net public debt came from an almost 40 percent rise in domestic debt, which rose from Rs8.686 trillion at the end of 2013 to Rs12.14 trillion at the end of the first quarter of the current fiscal year.

In the same period, foreign debt posted an increase of 28 percent and went from Rs4.796 trillion in 2013 to Rs6.14 trillion on September 30, 2016.