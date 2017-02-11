KARACHI:-Faysal Bank has signed two agreements with Adamjee Life Assurance Company Ltd. According to the agreement, Faysal Bank will now offer additional Adamjee Life Assurance products to its existing and potential customers through its widespread distribution channels. The products will include both Conventional and Takaful Plans. The agreement was signed by Faysal Bank Limited Retail Banking Head Fouad Farrukh and Adamjee Life Assurance CEO Fredrik De Beer. The ceremony was also attended by senior officials of both organisations. –Staff Reporter

Prominent features of the products are Shariah Compliant saving mechanism with significant Takaful coverage, multiple optional protection riders to provide additional coverage. Furthermore, the investments are directed to Shariah Compliant Investment Funds.