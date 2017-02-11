Exports decline by 3.21pc in 7 months

ISLAMABAD (APP): Exports from the country witnessed decrease of 3.21 percent during the first seven months of the current fiscal year as against the corresponding period of last year. According to data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the exports during July-January (2016-17) were recorded at $11.685 billion compared to the exports of $12.073 billion in July-January (2015-16). The imports into the country during the period under review increased by 13.65 percent by going up from $25.617 billion last year to $29.113 billion during the current fiscal year. Based on the figures, the trade deficit during the first seven months of the current fiscal year was recorded at $17.428 billion compared to the deficit of $13.544 billion, showing an increase of 28.68 percent. Meanwhile, the exports from the country were increased by 0.74 percent during January 2017 compared to January 2016. The exports during January 2017 were recorded at $1.780 billion compared to the exports of $1.767 billion.

The imports into the country during the month under review increased by 37.11 percent by going up from $3.455 billion in January 2016 to $4.737 billion during January 2017, the PBS data revealed. On monthly basis, the exports from the country increased by 3.07 percent in January 2017 when compared to the exports of $1.727 billion in December 2016.

While the imports into the country increased by 5.55 percent in January 2017 when compared to the imports of $4.488 billion during December 2016, the data revealed.

SPI-based inflation remains unchanged

ISLAMABAD (APP): The weekly inflation for the week ended on February 9 for the combined income groups remained unchanged as compared to the previous week. According to the data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) here, the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week under review in the above mentioned group remained stable at 218.69 percent. However, as compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined group in the week under review witnessed increase of 1.25 percent. The weekly SPI has been computed with base 2007 2008=100, covering 17 urban centers and 53 essential items for all income groups and combined. Meanwhile, the SPI for the lowest income group up to Rs 8,000 witnessed nominal decrease of by 0.01 percent as it went down from 209.01 points in the previous week to 208.98 points in the week under review. As compared to the last week, the SPI for the income groups from Rs 8001 to 12,000 and Rs 12,001 to 18,000 remained unchanged.

The SPI based inflation for income group from Rs 18,001 to 35,000 witnessed increase of 0.01 percent while it remained stable for the income group above Rs35,000.

Cotton arrival in local market witnesses 10.63pc increase

ISLAMABAD (APP): Cotton arrival in local markets witnessed about 10.63 percent increase during the month of February as compared to the same month last year. By the first week of February, 2017 about 10.634 million cotton bales arrived in local market as compared to 9.612 million bales arrived during same month last year, an official in the Ministry of Textile Industry Friday said. Talking to APP, he said by February 1, 2017, cotton arrival from the Punjab witnessed 16.94 percent increase as over 6.849 million cotton bales were arrived in the market. He said crop arrival from the Sindh was recorded at over 3.784 million bales registering an increase of 0.79 percent as compared to the same period last year. The cotton crop arrival in Punjab during the month of February 2016 was recorded at 5.857 million bales, where as it was recorded at 3.755 million bales in Sindh during the period under review, he added.

BOI committed to revive confidence of foreign investors

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Board of Investment (BOI) is fully committed to reviving the confidence of foreign businessmen to ultimately boost foreign investment in the country. Due to prudent economic policies of the government, Pakistan would soon be transformed to an investment hub of regional and global trade, said a senior official of Board of Investment while talking to APP on Friday. He said the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would play a role of catalyst for enhancing foreign investment, besides attracting investment not only from China but from other parts of the world as well. He said the CPEC would be a strategic game-changer in the region and would go a long way in making Pakistan a richer and stronger country. Replying to a question, he said the BOI has established Special Economic Zone (SEZ) cell to facilitate the stakeholders on matters relating to CPEC.