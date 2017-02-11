KARACHI - The PSX shares index hovered around 50,000 level while declining in the end to close up by 16 points at 49,925 level.

Volatility prevailed in the market as the index traded between an intraday high of 185 points and intraday low of 62 points to finally close on a flat note (up0.03%), brokers said. Profit-taking to some extent was witnessed in the cement sector during the second half, as sector heavyweights DGKC (slip 0.18%), MLCF (2.04%) and FCCL (0.94%) lost value to close in the red zone.

Investor interest was witnessed in fertiliser sector, as the sector gained to close (up 1%) higher than its previous day close. FFBL (rose 2.71%) was one of the major gainers of the fertiliser sector.

Meanwhile, OGDC (higher 0.15pc) and POL (0.74pc) in the E&P sector gained to close in the green zone, as crude oil prices surged for the second consecutive day to trade comfortably above $53.5/bbl level for most part of the day, observed analyst at JS Global.

Concerns over surging $17.4b trade deficit data for July-Jan 2017, regulatory Margin Trading oversight and circular debt issue in the energy sector invited mid-session pressure.

NTC imposed anti dumping duties on China Steel products, reports of surging fertilisers and cement sales played a catalyst role in higher close in the earning season at PSX, stated analyst at major brokerage.

MUGHAL announced that SNGP has approved the application filed by MUGHAL for enhancement of gas load for captive power generation. Resultantly the stock closed at its upper limit of 5 percent, said dealers at Topline Securities.

Overall, volumes decreased by 34 percent to 354 million shares, while value declined by 29.3 percent to Rs17.3 billion/$166 million. POWER was today's volume leader with more than 26 million shares traded as the cement company gained to close in green.