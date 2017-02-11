LAHORE - Hundreds of Wapda workers on Friday hold a protest demonstration in front of LESCO Headquarter, Lahore under the aegis of ALL PAKISTAN WAPDA HYDRO ELECTRIC WORKERS UNION (CBA) and strongly condemned the proposed move of handing over the Meter Reading of some offices to the contractors instead of allowing the department to perform the said function.

The demonstrators were carrying national flag and red banners in support of their demands. The protestors were addressed by Muhammad Shafique, Malik Zubair, Rana Shakoor, Muhammad Afzal, Rana Akram and other representatives of the union.

The speakers urged the management to review its decision and raise the pay scale of Meter Reading staff.

The protestors presented memorandum of demands to the management for merging Mobile Meter Reading Allowance of Rs5,000 per month in their salary.

They also asked the management to declare that they would spare no effort to make success Mobile Meter Reading for effective checking of the electricity theft by the miscreants.