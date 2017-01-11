ISLAMABAD - A parliamentary committee was informed on Tuesday that 85 percent developmental work on Lowari Tunnel had been completed while the rest will be finished by June 2017.

Under the Public Sector Development Programme 2016-17, Rs140 million has been allocated for improvement and widening of Chitral, Ayun and Bumborate road on the direction of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, said the officials of the Ministry of Communication while briefing the National Assembly Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Reform. The committee met here under the chairmanship of MNA Abdul Majeed Khan Khanan Khail.

The committee was informed that Rs16,085.10 million had been approved by ECNEC for Green Line Bus Transit System and the project would be completed by March 2018. Bus stations will be established on about 28 kilometer road from Abdullah Chowk to electronic Market. About 300,000 people will daily take benefit from the service. The project is being funded from the federal budget, it was informed.

The committee recommended that the revised PC-I shall be submitted in two days by the Ministry of Defence to Planning Commission for Water Distribution Network of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board and Chaklala Cantonment Board based on Khanpur Dam water sources phase-III. The committee was informed that Lowari Tunnel would be completed in June, 2017; it was informed that 85 percent development work of Lowari Tunnel had been completed till date.

The committee was informed that Rs140 million has been allocated in PSDP 2016-2017 for improvement and widening of Chitral, Ayun and Bumborate road on the direction of the prime minister. MNAs, Ch Jaffar Iqbal, Dr Asma Mamdot, Shazia Farid, Shamasun Nisa, Dr Nafisa Shah, Ehsanur Rehman Mazari, Junaid Akbar, Qaiser Jamal, Sheikh Salahuddin, Sher Akber Khan, Iftikharud Din, Malik Ibrar Ahmed and officials of Ministry of Planning and Ministry of Communication attended the meeting.