ISLAMABAD - The Sindh government has alleged the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet of transgressing its limit by approving CNG deregulation and has asked the federal government to place the issue in front on Council of Common Interest (CCI) for consideration.

In a letter, Sindh Chief Minister Murrad Ali Shah has requested the Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to reverse the decision of the ECC regarding the deregulation of the CNG sector, said the letter available with The Nation.

In an identical letter, last week, Khyber Pakhtunkwa Chief Minister Parvez Khattak had also requested the prime minister to reverse the decisions of the ECC regarding deregulation of CNG sector. The Khyber Pakhtunkwa chief minister has affirmed that “Alternatively the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be constrained to regulate the CNG sector in the province.”

It is pertinent to mention here that last month the federal government has announced deregulation of the CNG sector and stripped Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) of the power to determine CNG prices for end-consumer. As a result of the decision, the OGRA has lost its control over the price regulation for the CNG sector for Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, leaving the masses at the mercy of the CNG sector.

Now the government of Sindh has raised objection on the decision of ECC and informed the prime minister that the Sindh government, since last two years, has continuously been emphasizing that ECC, in complete disregard to the constitution, encroaches and transgresses into the domain of the Council of Common Interest (CCI).

The letter further said that the Sindh government summary is pending with CCI wherein same been highlighted with a request to direct ECC to stop transgressing into CCI’s domain and rescind all such decisions of ECC and place them before CCI for consideration, deliberation and decision.

The letter further anticipated that future CNG price would be benchmarked with Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) to ensure guarantee relatively cheap energy to domestic consumers.

Meanwhile, taking advantage of the ECC’s decision of deregulating the CNG sector, owners of CNG stations had already increased the gas price in Sindh by Rs3 per Kilogram.