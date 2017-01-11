TEVTA to send 100,000 skilled workers to Qatar

LAHORE (PR): Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Chairperson Irfan Qaiser Sheikh has said that 1,00,000 skilled workers will be sent to Qatar in phases. He was addressing the officers at Governmentt Institute of Emerging Technologies. TEVTA Chief Operating Officer Jawad Ahmed Qureshi, TEVTA Officers Akhter Abbas Bharwana, Aamer Aziz, Azhar Iqbal Shad, Mustafa Kamal Pasha, Maqsood Ahmed, Uzma Nadia, Sarfraz Anwar and others were also present on the occasion.

Sheikh said that a delegation of the Punjab government, headed by Minister for Labour and Human Resource Raja Ashfaq Sarwar along with TEVTA chairperson and others, had made successful visit to Qatar last year. TEVTA Punjab will be the major partner to facilitate Qatar for its required skilled workforce. In order to ensure transparency and quality, all selected manpower will be routed through placement cell, established at TEVTA Secretariat.

APWC concerned over frequent fire incidents at Gadani

LAHORE (PR): All Pakistan Workers Confederation (APWC) has expressed serious concern on the loss of precious lives of five innocent labourers in tragic fire incident at Gadani Shipyard.

APWC asked the government to take quick preventive measures to save the lives of Ship Breaking Labour and accused should be brought into the book. They demanded Rs50 lac per head compensation for the families of deceased. Moreover, safe working conditions in ship breaking industry at Gadani shipyard be provided and an Independent Judicial Commission be constituted to probe into the matter, they demanded.

Gree offers floor-standing ACs at discounted prices

LAHORE (PR): Gree - a globally leading enterprise of air-conditioners - has announced two new floor-standing models; GF-24IPH and 48FWITH, now in more affordable prices.

These air-conditioners are known to be highly efficient for commercial use and spacious areas, whereby being the perfect choice for dual-seasons. Gree’s floor-standing air-conditioners have exceptional energy-saving features, with high-class technology and are available in a wide variety of stylish designs and colours. The GF-24IPH is a 2 Ton (24000 BTU) inverter, which is now available for Rs155,000 instead of Rs182,000.

The GF-24IPH consists of a Vertical Cross Flow-Fan which keeps the air supply even. The GF-48FWITH is a 4 Ton (48000 BTU) inverter, now available for Rs235,000 instead of Rs259,000. It features an inverter technology making the air-conditioner powerful, a self-diagnosis function with a display of indicating error.

Samsung inaugurates new service centre

LAHORE (PR): Samsung has recently inaugurated a highly equipped Service Center at Malik Complex, 80-E Jinnah Ave, Blue Area, Islamabad.

This modern facility has been enriched with sophisticated equipment, to set higher standards of service-quality, to fulfill the changing needs of various consumer segments. A special inauguration ceremony was held to launch the facility in Islamabad.

Samsung Electronics - a global technology leader and award-winning innovator in consumer electronics, telecommunications and home appliances - has also introduced a unique concept of ‘Premiere’ service center in Pakistan to enhance the level of satisfaction among its buyers. Thus, winning the complete confidence of customers and reassuring them that; Samsung truly cares for them and stands behind the performance and quality of its products.

HUAWEI Mate 9 bags eight awards at CES 2017

LAHORE (PR): The top global technology media outlets recognises Huawei with eight awards at CES 2017, highlighting the Mate 9’s new partnerships, power, performance, design and dual-lens camera.

The HUAWEI Mate Book was also recognized with a CES Innovation Award 2017 Honoree for its impressive design and performance. The Android Authority named Huawei as the ‘Manufacturer of the Year’; crediting the company’s revolutionary devices, business acumen and technological leadership for its breakout success in 2016.

Huawei’s products and services are now available in more than 170 countries, including Pakistan and are used by a third of the world’s population.

The Wall Street Journal selected Mate 9 as one of its ‘Best of CES 2017’ products, highlighting the device’s display, processor, charging capabilities and Leica dual-lens camera.