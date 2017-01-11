RAWALPINDI - Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) The President Zubair Tufail has urged the government to take immediate steps for the revival of industrialisation in the country.

Addressing as the chief guest at a reception in the honor of newly elected office bearers of FPPCI by Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) at a local hotel on Tuesday, he said that manufacturing industry is dying day by day due to high cost of production and this ultimately disturbed the export targets. Manufacturing industry has been suffering due to the high cost of electricity, he added.

Tufail also thanked and appreciated the role of RCCI in promoting business activities. He said that traders have lot of hopes from him and he will try to meet their trust. He said the issue of traders’ harassment in the name of tax collection will be taken up with Finance Minister Ishaq Dar as soon as possible, adding that the government should increase the tax net instead of penalising the existing tax payers. “This practice is damaging the government’s image,” he added.

He urged the government to take solid steps to improve the energy issue and gas shortage. He said that his team will work with all chambers to devise a unified strategy to meet the challenges faced by business community.

Earlier, RCCI President Raja Amer Iqbal felicitated United Business Group (UBG) of FPCCI for bagging a land slide victory in the FPCCI annual elections. He also appreciated UBG Patron-in-Chief SM Munir and UBG Chairman Iftikhar Ali Malik efforts and paid best wishes and felicitated other members. He expressed hope that the new team would continue to serve the business community and would urge the government to form business friendly policies.

SM Munir, Iftekhar, Idrees, Ilyas also spoke at the occasion and urged traders to work hard for the betterment of the trade and industry. Group leaders Sheikh Shabir, Sohail Altaf, former presidents, member of the executive committee, traders’ representatives and other office bearers of different chambers were also present on the occasion.