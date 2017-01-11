SBI chief suggests declaration of industry status to professional services

KARACHI (Staff Reporter): Sindh Board of Investment Chairperson Naheed Memon has underlined the need for chalking out a road map to give status of a professional industry to all professional services, especially finance and accounts. In a meeting with a delegation of ACCA Pakistan, the SBI chairperson emphasized them to come up with a guide book identifying the sectors where there was good room for setting up outsourcing centres. The talent available in the country and code of conduct should also be given in the book, she suggested. Such information would help convince the federal and provincial governments to make their policies accordingly, she added. The delegation, led by ACCA Country Head Sohail Saleem, informed the SBI chief that Philippine was earning a lot of revenue from professional services and a separate ministry had been set up for call centres. Similarly, Poland had ensured availability of jobs at the call centres for educated youth; to the extent that jobs were surplus than total population.

They also told that in Pakistan, there was clear space for setting up outsource services centres for finance and accounting professional services. 18,000 professional accountants were registered and another 7,000 were getting this professional education in the country. 50 percent of the country's population was under 24 years age. Thus, there were very much chances for success of these professional services outsourcing centres. These centres would provide jobs and revenue, the visiting accountants added.

The SBI chairperson said that besides compiling a guide book, there should be more interaction between professional experts from different services and the government organisations.

PASDEC to impart skill development to AJ&K govt

ISLAMABAD (Staff Reporter): Pakistan Stone Development Company (PASDEC) will provide technical support to the government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir in skill development and developing industrial estates. According to officials, PASDEC and the government of Azad Kashmir are in the process of signing a MoU for sector development in the region. Under the MoU, PASDEC will provide all necessary technical support to the government of AJ&K in planning, development and execution of mechanised quarries, processing facilities, skill development and Industrial estates in the State. Officials said that the company is desirous to work in close coordination with the government of AJ&K in development of the enormous reserves of high value dimensional stones in the region. Vast reserves of precious stone Ruby were been found in mountainous region of Neelam Valley in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, some years back. According to official data, Tourmaline, Pink Beryl, Topaz and Quartz are also found in the area.

The Nangimali deposits have been found to have a recovery ratio of 55 carats per cubic meter of limestone. Ruby found in AJK varies from Pinkish red to deep red and improves in depth to almost pigeon blood red.

Clearance for 42 LPG licences from SNGPL, SSGCL underway

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) is in the process to verify affidavits submitted by 42 applicants, who got different LPG licences, about clearance of their dues. According to official sources, the authority, in line with the directives of National Assembly's Standing Committee on Petroleum and Natural Resources, had obtained affidavits from the applicants that they were not defaulters of any department or gas company, official sources told APP. The affidavits have been sent to respective gas companies, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL), for verification and their response is awaited. "No defaulter will be granted licence until clearance of outstanding dues," the sources remarked. The authority, they said, in pursuance of OGRA Ordinance, 2002 and LPG (Production and Distribution) Rule, 2001 had granted 35 LPG construction licences to sites co-located with Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations and seven LPG marketing licences.

ADB operations reach a record $31.5 billion in 2016

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Asian Development Bank (ADB) operations for Asia and the Pacific reached an all-time high of $31.5 billion in 2016, a 17% increase from $26.9 billion in 2015, according to preliminary data. Approvals of ADB loans, grants, technical assistance, and co-financing have been growing steadily over the years as development needs in the region continue to rise. Approvals of loans and grants for sovereign (government) and non-sovereign (primarily the private sector) operations by ADB itself reached a record $17.5 billion, a 9% increase from $16.0 billion in 2015. Non-concessional loans from ADB's Ordinary Capital Resources (OCR) amounted to $14.4 billion. Concessional loans and grants from the Asian Development Fund (ADF) reached $3.1 billion, with $2.6 billion going to loans and $518 million to grants while the technical assistance, meanwhile, increased by around 20% to $170 million from 2015's $141 million figure.