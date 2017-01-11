KARACHI:- Overseas Pakistani workers remitted $9,458.66m in first six months (July to Dec) of FY17, compared with $9,688.34m received during the same period in the preceding year. During Dec 2016, the inflow of worker’s remittances amounted to $1,584.17m, which is 1.2pc lower than Nov 2016 and Dec 2015. The country wise details for the month of Dec 2016 show that inflows from KSA, UAE, USA, UK, GCC countries (including Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Oman) and EU countries amounted to $475.75m, $339.93m, $182.17m, $181.85m, $203.63m and $35.08m respectively compared with the inflow of $501.99m, $339.53m, $208.05m, $190.57m, $209.5m and $35.25m respectively in Dec 2015.–Staff Reporter

Remittances received from Norway, Switzerland, Australia, Canada, Japan and other countries during December 2016 amounted to $165.76 million together as against $131.24 million received in December 2015.