LAHORE - Punjab Agriculture Department has decided to impart cotton-picking training to women, who work in cotton fields. A spokesman for the department said on Monday that women did not adopt proper methods of cotton-picking due to lack of training, which affects the quality of the produce. "Ultimately farmers suffer as the price of the commodity decreases at international level," he added. The first phase of the training would be completed in July while the second phase would continue in August and September, he added.