OPPO partners with

Sony &Marvel

LAHORE (PR): The ever-evolving camera phone brand OPPO has established an association with Sony & Marvel on the much-awaited superhero movie, Spider-Man: Home Coming, in theaters today.

Sony and OPPO also brought their fans an interesting comedy together with a special Spider-man cosplay capturing the audience’s attention and giving them a great time. Sharing views on the association, Sony &Marvel’s representative of Pakistan, Hammad Chaudhry said, “It has been our delight to partner with OPPO for the release of Spiderman: Home Coming, as we get to share the stage with a brand that shares the passion of bringing the unique experiences to the young audience. We are looking forward to a great response on this.”

With this association, OPPO will be further strengthening its foot in the entertainment sector with movies to engage with fans and the youth.

This is the second association of OPPO with Marvel movies in last one year. Last October, OPPO had associated with Marvel’s Dr. Strange and held a special screening for the same.

CEO of OPPO Pakistan, George Long said, “We are extremely excited to associate with Sony & Marvel to showcase Spider-Man-Home Coming in Pakistan to our consumers. Being a global leader in the smartphone industry, this association will further pave a way to interact with the fans and youth and we look forward to provide them with more channels of entertainment in the near future”.

HTL Express Centre launched in Lahore

LAHORE (PR): Hi tech Lubricants Limited, the company behind ZIC, has launched its state of the art one stop vehicle care solution HTL Express Centre at Dharampura with a promise to change the outlook of preventive car maintenance in Pakistan.

Hassan Tahir (CEO-HTL) and Shaukat Hassan (chairman) inaugurated the premises while Tahir Azam (director) and Ali Hassan (director) also graced the occasion.

HTL Express Dharampura is the first HTL Express Center that is now operational and will soon be followed by more outlets in Lahore, Islamabad, Multan & Karachi in the coming year.

Hassan Tahir said, “HTL Express is the one stop solution to all your vehicle needs; we don’t make repairs but provide the services to prevent them”.

Hassan also said, “With the help of the largest network of trained sales and technical staff in the lubricant industry, Hi-Tech Lubricants Limited has expanded its operations by getting one step closer to the customers by forward integration through HTL Express Centers. As the number of cars per household increases, so does the need to maintain the vehicles.

Chairman Shaukat Hassan said, “HTL Express will not only bridge the service gap by providing consumer products and services that are best for them but will also ensure that those high quality services are provided in timely fashion while making the customers comfortable. HTL Express will be a symbol of trust and excellence for preventive vehicle maintenance across Pakistan and aims to mobilize talented individuals to provide best customer service through latest technology”.

Allied Bank, DG Cement sign agreement

LAHORE (PR): Allied Bank recently launched an online internet banking portal for corporate and commercial customers, which offers an array of diverse banking transactions. An agreement signing ceremony between Allied Bank and DG Cement was held at Allied Bank head office, Lahore, for utilization of Business Internet Banking. The ceremony was attended by senior executives of both organizations including Sohail Aziz Awan - Chief Digital Banking ABL, Mujahid Ali - Chief Information Technology ABL and Inayat Ullah Niazi - Chief Financial Officer, DG Cement along with team members.

The agreement was signed by Faisal Nadeem Siddiqui, GH-Digital Banking Allied Bank, and Inayat Ullah Niazi, CFO DG Cement.

Business Internet Banking is a dynamic solution which offers various features including different transactions with individual limits, multiple transaction approval levels, informative dashboards, real time account balances, and credit lines availability view for customers etc. Business entities can initiate specialized Trade Finance transactions (Letter of Credits (LCs), Guarantees and Export Collections), Term Deposit Issuance and Encashment, perform General Banking Transactions (Funds Transfers, Bill Payments, Bankers Cheque Printing etc.) & can do Cash Management with Bulk Payment transactions in Allied Bank Accounts, Other Bank Accounts, Cash via Counter or via Bankers Cheques.

Enhanced security feature of Mobile Authenticator application has also been introduced for the first time in this solution whereby the user will be able to generate the Soft Token on their Mobile phone without dependency on the traditional physical hard token devices.

Opple Lighting, Sahara Trust join hands

LAHORE (PR): Opple Lighting Pakistan, a premium LED lighting solutions provider, recently launched its advertisement campaign in collaboration with Sahara Trust, a charitable organization.

This advertisement campaign by Opple Pakistan was carried out in all major cities of Pakistan, where different marketing techniques were used to promote both Opple and Sahara. The complete cost of this initiative was borne by Opple Lighting Pakistan. Opple is an innovative, fast-growing company and an integrated lighting company concerning R&D, production and sale. Its products include light source, lamps, electrical appliances, integrated ceiling lamps etc.

Chevron promotion

KARACHI (PR): Chevron Pakistan Lubricants (Private) Limited, which markets the Caltex brand, has announced the launch of its “True Power from Within” promotion for Caltex customers from June 15th to July 31st. This is in conjunction with the release of Transformers: The Last Knight, the latest film in Michael Bay’s global blockbuster franchise. This promotion covers Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong and Pakistan.

ChenOne opens new store in Karachi

KARACHI (PR): ChenOne Stores has opened its latest store at LUCKY ONE Mall, Karachi. CEO of ChenOne Mian Muhammad Kashif Ashfaq hosted the opening ceremony and the chief guest on the occasion was Shuja Kidwai COO, Al Baraka Bank. CEO ChenOne expressed the company’s vision of expanding the network aiming at bringing to customers the best quality and highly fashionable products ranging across garments, home textile, accessories and furniture.

ChenOne stores are the pioneer brand in specialized retail and ever since its inception 20 years ago ChenOne stores has experienced growth banking on the trust gained by customers through finest quality product range offered. CEO ChenOne also shared the vision of setting industry benchmarks. The opening ceremony was attended by socialites, fashion industry professionals along a large number of customers.

COO, Al Baraka Bank, Shuja Kidwai presented his warm wishes for the growth of ChenOne and expressed his views on how well ChenOne has experienced growth over all these years and remains a remarkable and successful business case study in Pakistan.

NTDC CSR initiative

LAHORE (PR): National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) has started six (6) weeks Internship Training Programme for 250 students of 45 public and private universities of the country under its Corporate Social Responsibility initiative.

On completion of this programme, the successful students will be awarded with certificates and stipend. To welcome internees, an orientation ceremony was held here at WAPDA House on Monday.