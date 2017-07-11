ISLAMABAD - The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) on Monday approved 11 development projects worth Rs234.68 billion.

The ECNEC, which met under the chair of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, approved the projects of various sectors. The ECNEC approved Koto Hydropower Project at a revised cost of Rs13,998.89 million. Under the project, construction of 40.8MW Koto Hydropower station would be undertaken on Panjkora River.

The ECNEC also approved the Peshawar Sustainable Bus Rapid Transit Corridor Project at a cost of Rs49,346 million. The project envisages construction of a 25.8 km long 2-lane dedicated signal free Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) main Corridor, including 32 stations.

The meeting also considered and approved the Enhancing Public Private Partnerships in Pakistan (Provincial Support) Project for Sindh at a cost of Rs19,289.01 million. The project is aimed at enhancing capacity of the government of Sindh to select and develop public-private partnership projects.

The committee also approved the project for Integration of Health Services Delivery with Special Focus on MNCH, LHW, and Nutrition Programme in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at a revised cost of Rs. 13,926.63 million. The project is being partly financed through grant aid from DFID and Aus-Aid. The project will cover all 25 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The ECNEC also approved the project for establishment of Children Hospital at Bahawalpur (Phase-1) with total cost of Rs. 5,008.376 million. Phase-1 of the project envisages construction of a 235-bedded hospital. Total bed capacity would increase to 495 beds after completion of Phase-2.

The ECNEC considered and approved the project for Prime Minister’s Youth Skill Development Program (Phase-IV) 2017-18 at a total cost of Rs. 6,196.50 million. Under the project, around 100,000 young aspirants will be trained in demand-driven market-oriented trades/courses of 3-6 months.

The ECNEC also approved the project for construction of Rathoa Haryam Bridge and Approaches Across Reservoir Channel on Mirpur – Islamgarh Road at a revised cost of Rs. 6,480.159 million. The project entails construction of 2 lanes (7.3m wide), 7,217m roadway with allied structures. The project is a component of the Mangla Dam Raising Project.

ECNEC also considered and approved the ‘Karachi Neighborhood Improvement Project (KNIP) Karachi Transformation Strategy (KTS)’ at a cost of Rs. 10,260.60 million. Under the project, measures would be taken for public space and mobility improvements in selected neighbourhoods, and to improve citizen services and city capacity development.

ECNEC granted approval to a project for improvement, upgradation and widening of Jaglot – Skardu Road (S-1, 164 km) at a revised cost of Rs32,325.6 million.

ECNEC considered and approved a project for improvement and widening of additional 2-lanes on either side of Thokar Niaz Baig to Hudyiara Drain Multan Road N-5 (KM 10 + 170) in Lahore, at a cost of Rs. 10,397.3 million.

ECNEC also considered and approved the Punjab Irrigated-Agriculture Productivity Improvement Project at a revised cost of Rs67,459m.

The project entails rehabilitation/completion of improvement works on 6,000 canal irrigated watercourses, development/rehabilitation of 4,000 irrigation schemes outside the canal commands, provision of 6,000 additional laser units to farmers/service providers for field levelling, and completion of installation of drip/sprinkler irrigation system on 120,000 acres.