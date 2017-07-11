LAHORE - Former LCCI president (late) Sheikh Muhammad Arshad was a good personality who has left behind various success stories. His achievements would be remembered for always.

These views were expressed at a condolence reference here at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry held to acknowledge the services of Arshad. LCCI President Abdul Basit, Senior Vice President Amjad Ali jawa, Vice President Muhammad Nasir Hameed Khan and others spoke on the occasion.

Basit spoke about Arshad’s contribution to the trade and industry and recalled that he always preferred work over his health and always given priority to his commitment.