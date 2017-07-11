Fitch Ratings upgrades Coca-Cola Içecek’s foreign currency rating

ISLAMABAD (Staff Reporter): Coca-Cola Içecek (CCI) Pakistan’s main shareholder, Coca Cola Içecek, Turkey, has received an upgraded credit rating of ‘BBB” from Fitch Ratings-one of the big three credit rating agencies of the world. The upgradation in investment grade rating for CCI to ‘BBB’ from its earlier rating of ‘BBB-‘ is due to the company’s higher standing/score in three major grading components-the Long Term Foreign Currency Rating (FCR), Issuer Default Rating (IDR), and Senior Unsecured Rating (SUR). As a result of the periodical review from Fitch Ratings, the Long-Term Local Currency Rating (LCR) of CCI has also been affirmed as ‘BBB’. The upgradation underscores that the company’s IDR outlooks are stable. It may be mentioned that the CCI’s rating of BBB is highest amongst all Turkish companies, which is also now two-notches above the country’s sovereign rating, and one-notch above the country ceiling.

Commenting on the development, Burak Basarir, CEO CCI, stated, “This upgrade of our credit rating indicates that our efforts to create long-term and sustainable value are delivering positive results”. He further said that as the interest of the foreign investors and trust in CCI increases, we will continue to utilize our potential for the growth and development of Turkey.

Cars sale jumps to 172,911 units in

11 months

ISLAMABAD (APP): The sale of cars in the country rose to 172,911 units in July-May (2016-17) as compared to the sale of 167,507 cars during the same period of preceding year. On yearly basis, the sale of 17,074 cars was recorded in May 2017, while during May 2016, its sale was recorded at 15,135 units. According to breakup figures, the sale of Honda cars (City and Civic) made a record increase during the corresponding period as it went up to 34,896 units from 23,800 units in July-May (2015-16). Similarly, the sale of Suzuki Swift also went up from 3,761 units last year to 3,871 units during first 11 months of current fiscal year. However, Toyota Corrola witnessed negative growth during the period under review. Its sale declined to 49,667 units from 53,410 units during last year. Suzuki Cultus witnessed sale of 15,238 units during July-May (2016-17) while during the same period of last year, the sale was recorded at 14,850 units.

The sale of Suzuki Wagon R jumped to 16,006 units from 8,490 units during same period of last year. Likewise, the sale of Suzuki Mehran witnessed a slight increase as it went up to 35,252 units from 34,691 units during corresponding period of 2015-16.

Minister sees bright chances of good cotton price

MULTAN (APP): Punjab Minister for Agriculture Naeem Akhtar Khan Bhabha on Monday said there were bright chances of fixation of good price of cotton crop this year. He said cotton produced at home was also insufficient to meet the demand of textile sector. While talking to a delegation of farmers, the minister said that the world expects 22.9 million tons of cotton production this season whereas the consumption has been assessed at 24.3 million tons, said a press release issued by the media liaison unit of Punjab Agriculture Department. He said Bangladesh and Vietnam are expected to witness five percent increase in cotton utilisation this year. Bhabha disclosed that according to international cotton advisory, average price of a maund of cotton would be over Rs3,500. To keep the prices stable in the domestic market, the provincial government was trying to get the cotton export banned during the cotton harvest season, he added.

Lesco employees promoted

LAHORE (PR): Line Superintendents Grade-l and SSO-I (BPS-15) have been granted Pay Scale BPS-17 and 3-year Poly Technique Diploma Holder ASSA and Linemen have been promoted as SSO-II and Line Superintendent Grade-ll, respectively, against the prescribed quota by the management of Lesco on the demand of the All Pakistan Hydro Electric Workers Union. Line Superintendents Grade-l and SSO-I (BPS-15) have been granted Pay Scale BPS-17 and 3-year Poly Technique Diploma Holder ASSA and Linemen have been promoted as SSO-II and Line Superintendent Grade-ll, respectively, against the prescribed quota by the management of Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) on the demand of the union in accordance with agreement reached by the union with the management. Earlier, Line Superintendents Grade-ll (BPS-14) have been up-graded as Line Superintendent Grade-l (BPS-15) against the 80 percent prescribed quota for their promotion. Union General Secretary Khurshid Ahmed thanked the management of Lesco for accepting the demands of the workers.