KARACHI - Pakistan Stocks Exchanged (PSX) bounced back on first trading day, Monday, after JIT probing against PM Nawaz’s family submitted its report to the apex court, the buyers catapulted the index up 1,052 points or 2.3 percent.

Top 10 Index point leaders were LUCK (+3.8pc), ENGRO (+3.6pc), PPL (+4.2pc), MCB (+3.4pc), HBL (+1.7pc), HUBC (+2.5pc), SNGP (+5pc), DGKC (+3.8pc), PSO (+3.6pc) and NML (+4.6pc) adding 502 points, while only 7 KSE-100 index scripts closed in the red. Steel saw interest as ISL (+5pc), Pakistan’s Largest CRC producer has confirmed an increase in flat steel prices, while the dealer network suggest long steel prices are also on the rise; consequently Engineering was the best performing sector gaining 4.7 percent, the analyst added.

Mid-session support witnessed in scrips across the board after fears wane over rupee depreciation and renewed foreign inflows. Likely payouts in blue chip stocks and ADB approval on $6 billion development projects favouring steel and cement stocks played a catalyst role in record close, he said.

JIT brought all the boys to the yard; volumes shot 78 percent to 235.3 million shares, while traded value soared 84 percent to Rs12.8 billion. The BOP was the volume leader with 21m shares of the commercial bank changed hands.