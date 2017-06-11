LAHORE - The car sales have increased to 155,960 units during the first ten months of the current fiscal year as compared to 152,229 in same period last year with tractors sales continuing to follow an upward trajectory with off-take growing almost 70 percent in first 10 months due to lower retail prices, improving crop yield and continuation of fertiliser subsidy.

According to figures released by Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association, sales of Honda Civic and City swelled to 31,639 while Suzuki Cultus sales stood at 13,226 as compared to 13,274 and Wagon R sales almost doubled to 14,079 units. Suzuki Mehran sales were up to 31,867 units while Suzuki Bolan sales plunged to 16,119 units.

In LCV, vans and jeeps, Toyota Fortuner sales stood more than double to 1,023 while there was nil production and sales figures of Sigma Defender in July-April 2016-2017. Suzuki Ravi sales fell to 15,041 from 26,902 units while Toyota Hilux sales improved to 4,913 units. Experts said that auto sales (including LCV’s and Jeeps) continued to register robust sales trend, hoping car sales in FY17 may remain firm.