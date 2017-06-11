LAHORE - As per the latest numbers released by All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA), the cement sales have recorded a jump of 6 percent annually to 37.58 million tons in first 11 months of current fiscal year.

Data says that cement demand in local market remained strong during 11MFY17, where total local sales recorded a jump of 11 percent to 33.27 million tons. Fast pace of public and private infrastructure development projects along with government’s continued commitment towards CPEC related projects played its due role in generating cement demand. Federal PSDP utilisation stood at 95 percent of the revised budget (Rs715b compared to previously allocated Rs800b) as of May 26, 2017 and likely to jump 20 percent in FY17. Local utilisation levels have averaged to 79 percent in 11MFY17 compared to 72 percent in the same period last year. In May 2017 alone, local sales grew by 2.4 percent/11 percent MoM/YoY to 3.4 million tons. It is expected that demand in last month of FY17 to remain slow owing to the Holy month of Ramzan and upcoming Eid Holidays. However, uptick in construction activity is anticipated from mid July 2017.

According to the data, during the period from July 2016 to May 2017 domestic cement consumption has increased by a healthy 10.76 percent to 37.589 million tons against 35.523 million tons of corresponding period last year. Industry stakeholders regretted that the government slapped undue additional taxes on cement. This increase may hurt the growth of the industry that has been posting healthy growth during last 18 months. They said despatches growth in the industry already remained subdued in past two months. They apprehended some decline in domestic uptake as a result duties slapped on construction sector.