UBL to facilitate agricultural credit

KARACHI (PR): UBL, Pakistan’s Best Bank 2016, recently signed two separate MoUs to facilitate agricultural credit. The MoUs were signed with Sindh Board of Revenue (SBoR) and Pakistan Agriculture Research (PAR) under the auspices of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). This tripartite engagement is based on the mutually exclusive framework pertaining to demand and supply of agricultural credit for the farming community in the Matiari and Tando Allahyar districts of Sindh.

Sima Kamil, President & CEO UBL thanked the SBP management for providing a platform and facilitating the stakeholders. At the ceremony, she said “UBL will continue to capitalize on its core competence of being the most innovative bank. The Bank is ready to take lead in reaching out to the rural masses through technological advancements in collaboration with the Sindh Board of Revenue and Pakistan Agriculture Research. UBL will make all efforts to provide easy access to farm credit and enhance its agriculture portfolio.”

ACT organising Iftar Dastarkhwan 2016

LAHORE (PR): Exactly one year ago ACT Public Charitable Trust was formed by a group of old schoolmates from St Anthony's High School batch of 1988, with the noble objective of social welfare.

The first initiative the ACT took up was Iftar Dastarkhwan 2016, during the whole month of Ramzan 100 people per day were served Iftari and dinner. With the support of patrons and friends the Dastarkhwan has continued since then. Daily lunch has been served at various places including; hospitals, musafar khanas, labour-spots, roads, bus-stops, etc without any break even on public holidays.

And since last six months the ACT Dastarkhwan has been served daily at a fixed spot under Jinnah Flyover-Gulberg Side. Other than Dastarkhwan, ACT has extended financial support in repairing of damaged homes of people who couldn’t afford and were forced to live dangerously, weddings of needy, bed-sheets for hospitals and etc.