MULTAN:- Farmers have been advised to root out weeds from cotton fields to get good yield, said Agriculture Assistant Director Naveed Asmat Kohloon here on Saturday. He said that cotton is the most profitable and important fibre crop. The cotton contribution could be much larger but for weeds can infest cotton crop and reduce its yield by 13-45 per cent, he added. He further said that weed control through herbicides, mechanical or manual methods leads to environmental pollution and high production cost.–APP

According to an estimate, weeds consume five to six times more nitrogen, five to twelve times more phosphorus and two to five times more potassium than the cotton crop and reduce the yield.