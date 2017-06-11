ISLAMABAD - Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has said that budget proposals of the senators are being decided on merit and practicability.

The minister made these remarks while chairing a meeting at the Ministry of Finance to review various proposals received from parliamentarians related to the budget for FY2017-18. PM’s Special Assistant on Revenue Haroon Akhtar Khan, finance secretary, EAD secretary and senior officials of the Ministry of Finance and FBR attended the meeting.

The Senate has made 275 recommendations to the National Assembly with major amendments in the Finance Bill 2017 including increasing the salaries and pension of government employees by at least 20 percent. However, the Senate’s recommendations are not binding on the National Assembly in case of Money Bill.

The PM’s special assistant and finance secretary apprised Dar of the proposals submitted by the members of Parliament during the ongoing budget session in Parliament over the last two weeks. They also briefed the minister on the feedback received from other stakeholders regarding the budget. They assured the minister that a thorough study of the different proposals received has been carried out.

The minister said that all proposals are being decided upon based on their merit and practicability. He said that, in keeping with the past four years’ tradition and democratic spirit of the PML-N government, the government is accommodating maximum possible proposals from the parliamentarians. He emphasised that ensuring the well-being of the general public is the top priority of the budget. He said that all sectors of the economy will be catered in the final budget document.

Dar appreciated the hard work put in by the budget team at the Ministry of Finance and FBR during the ongoing budget session. He expressed the confidence that the measures announced in the budget will enhance the welfare and prosperity of the general public and enable Pakistan to achieve higher, sustainable and inclusive economic growth.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Irrigation Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao also called on Dar at the Ministry of Finance. Sikandar discussed matters relating to the financing of different projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with the minister, including the Pehur High Level Canal Extension Project, for which a loan agreement has been signed with the Asian Development Bank. The federal government is also making a financial contribution for the project which will have positive impact on the development of the agriculture sector and the welfare of the farming community in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Dar said that the federal government encourages and welcomes initiatives from the provinces for economic development. He said that the federal government has always been keen to work together with all provincial governments to develop and support initiatives which enhance the welfare of the general public. He said that the federal government is currently in the process of finalising the budget for FY 2017-18, which would extend all possible facilitation to people throughout the country including the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Dar assured Sikandar of his full support for economic uplift schemes in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.