LAHORE - A few hours light rain has once again exposed lesco’s performance, causing tripping of more than 150 feeders across Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura and Raiwind.

A large number of localities on Raiwind Road, Multan Road, Ferozepur Road, Kot Lakhpat, Thokar Niaz Beg, Badami Bagh, Garhi Shahu, Batapure and Dharampura have been affected due to power supply suspension following the tripping.

The consumers said that rain has lowered the temperature in Lahore but their power supply has also been suspended for long duration due to it. According to the Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) officials, following the rainstorm in Lahore, over 150 feeders were tripped. The field staff has been deputed for restoration of power supply to the affected areas, he added.

It is to be noted that around two days back the consumers had witnessed the same situation in major parts of the provincial capital too, suffering huge power tripping when around 276 feeders of the Lahore Electric Supply Company tripped during the windstorm on Tuesday night, suspending power supply for at least 12 hours consecutively from around 2am in the mid night to 2-30pm next day on Wednesday.

According to Lesco spokesperson, almost 179 feeders in urban areas and 97 feeders in rural localities of the companies tripped during the light rain of Tuesday night, causing breakdown of power supply for long duration.

The central circle of Lahore was affected the most including Samanbad division, Iqbal Town division, Riawind Division and Township Division, the residents of which faced power supply suspension for around 12 hours. As a result of low voltage and tripping, consumers complained that their electrical appliances are not working properly and sometimes they suffer irreparable damage. Worsening the situation further, in some areas, the loadshedding is being observed during Iftar, Sehar and Taraweeh timings. Prolonged loadshedding is causing severe inconveniences. People are furious at the routine shutdowns and are demanding an immediate end to the ongoing loadshedding which has crippled the routine life.