Ideas, Standard Chartered sign agreement

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): The Ideas has signed an agreement with Standard Chartered Bank for a credit card payment service to promote convenience buying and easy shopping, allowing its customers the option of payment in instalment. As about 30 percent of Ideas’ sales come from credit cards it has decided to launch the Shop Non-Stop campaign to bring more credit card customers the ease of paying their bills at its all stores nationwide. The collaboration took place with the support of Standard Chartered Bank. After the agreement, the customers will have benefit of zero mark-up and the ease of paying back the amount in up to 12 months. The minimum shopping amount required to avail the instalment payment option is Rs20,000. Ideas is one of the leading textile brands in the nation and its flagship stores have a regular footfall of about 400-500 customers. Standard Chartered Credit Cardholders can now avail the payment facility at any Ideas store for their shopping and enjoy tension free shopping.

The users of credit cards and debit cards are increasing with time. Many brands have taken the opportunity to benefit customers through cashless shopping and have collaborated with different banks to offer various discounts and deals to their customers. The deals provided on these cards have resulted in growth of overall shopping spends and transactions.

Pakistan-Canada trade expo on 21st

KARACHI (INP) The Pakistan Canada Trade Expo 2017 has been rescheduled and now will be held from 21 to 24 August 2017 at Toronto. This was announced jointly by FPCCI President Zubair F Tufail and FPCCI Fairs and Exhibitions Chairman Nasiruddin Sheikh. The reason to reschedule the event is to facilitate the participants to get more time for travelling, logistic and visa processing. Moreover, the month of August is considered a business month in Canada as the business activities are at peak in this month. They said a variety of Pakistani products will be on display in this expo including textiles, food items, rice, leather, artificial jewelry, marble handicrafts, salt, spices, recipes, ready to cook items and readymade garments. The exhibition will provide a great opportunity to the participants to explore the potential market of North America. FPCCI is making all out efforts to arrange maximum networking between the participants and their Canadian counterparts.

This exhibition will also provide opportunity for the new exportable products to North America.

Qatar Petroleum says business as usual despite diplomatic rift

RIYADH (Reuters): Qatar Petroleum(QP) said on Saturday that it was conducting "business as usual" throughout its upstream, midstream and downstream operations, despite rising diplomatic tensions with its Gulf neighbours. QP was prepared to take any "necessary decisions and measures, should the need arise, to ensure that it honored commitments to customers and partners", the statement said. Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and others severed diplomatic and transport links on Monday with Qatar, the world's biggest LNG producer, accusing it of sponsoring terrorism. British gas prices spiked more than 4.5 percent on Thursday on concerns about how the rift could disrupt the global LNG trade, after two Qatari tankers that were likely bound for Britain changed course. Qatar's LNG accounts for more than 30 percent of global trade.

Foreign investment into Mauritius down 32 percent in Q1

PORT LOUIS (Reuters): Foreign direct investment in Mauritius fell 32 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2017, to 2.04 billion rupees ($59 million), due to a drop in funds going into real estate and manufacturing, data from the Bank of Mauritius showed on Friday. The bank said investments into real estate fell to 1.87 billion rupees from 2.39 billion rupees in first quarter 2016, while that into manufacturing fell to 93 million rupees from 378 million rupees. It said nearly a third of the direct investment inflows originated from France with 722 million rupees, while those from South Africa and United Kingdom amounted to 285 million rupees and 185 million rupees respectively. Famed for its white sand beaches and luxury spas, the Indian Ocean island nation is diversifying its economy away from sugar, textiles and tourism into offshore banking, business outsourcing, luxury real estate and medical tourism.