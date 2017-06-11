KARACHI - The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), through its subsidiary SBP Banking Services Corporation (SBPBSC), has re-launched the SMS service for issuance of fresh currency notes to the general public.

The fresh notes will be available from designated commercial bank branches called “e-branches” and 16 field offices of SBPBSC. The issuance of fresh currency through SMS service will commence from June 12 and continue till June 23, 2017. The service will be provided through 1,000 e-branches in 120 cities across Pakistan to ensure maximum geographical coverage. The charges for the service are Rs1.50 plus tax per SMS.

Under this facility, a person may send an SMS message comprising his/her 13 digits CNIC/Smart Card number along with the desired e-branch ID [eg 3130205839863(space)KHI005] to short code 8877. The branch IDs of designated e-branches are available at SBP website http://www.sbp.org.pk, PBA website http://www.pakistanbanks.org, commercial banks websites and will also be displayed prominently outside designated e-branches.

In return, the person will receive an SMS containing redemption code, e-branch address and the code validity period. Redemption code received by the customer will be valid for two working days as per the mentioned dates in the SMS. The customer may then approach the concerned e-branch along with his/her original CNIC/Smart Card, a photocopy of the CNIC/Smart Card and transaction code received from 8877 to obtain fresh currency notes. An individual can obtain three packets of Rs10 and one packet each of Rs50 and Rs100 as per availability of stock.

It is also notified that each CNIC/Smart card number or mobile phone number can only be used once. No transaction code will be issued to the sender in case he/she sends the same CNIC/Smart card number from different mobile numbers or sends different CNIC/Smart card numbers from same mobile number during the service.