State Bank of Pakistan has launched SMS service for issuance of fresh currency notes to the general public, reported Radio Pakistan.

The fresh notes will be available from designated commercial bank e-branches and the sixteen field offices of SBP Banking Services Corporation.

Under this facility, a person may send an SMS message along with thirteen digits CNIC with the desired e-branch ID to short code 8877. In return, the person will receive an SMS containing redemption code, e-branch address and the code validity period.

The charges for the service are 1.50/- ruppees plus tax, per SMS.

An individual can obtain three packets of ten rupees and one packet each of 50/- & 100/- as per availability of stock.

The branch IDs of designated e-branches are available at SBP website http://www.sbp.org.pk.