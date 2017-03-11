KARACHI - Continuous fall in global crude prices has compelled the PSX shares index to shed 200 points or (0.41%) to finally close at 49,192 level, dealers said.

Lackluster activity prevailed in the market as the index traded between an intraday high of 64 points and intraday low of 343 points. Volumes stood low at 183 million shares versus 220 million shares traded yesterday. E&P sector lost value to close in the red zone as crude prices inched up on Friday after dropping to their lowest in more than three months the session before. OGDC (slip 2.16%) and PPL (1.61%) were the major losers of the aforementioned sector.

Fertiliser sector closed in the red zone on back of the news that the Ministry of National Food Security and Research has reportedly withheld imbursement to fertiliser companies against supply of fertiliser until audit of their claims are finalised and verified by the respective provinces. FATIMA (decline 0.68%) was the major loser of the mentioned sector, stated analyst a major brokerage.

Furthermore, mixed sentiments were witnessed in the Banking sector as NBP (up 0.70%) gained to close in the green zone, whereas on the flipside UBL (decline 2.44%) and HBL (0.23%) weighed down the index. UBL, OGDC and PPL declined between 1.4 percent to 2.9 percent and contributed 126 points to the fall, brokers said. Investor worries over major fall in global crude prices, rising circular debt in the energy sector and outcome of ongoing regulatory oversight on non-compliant brokers invited pressure amid consolidation.

Dismal data on POL consumption in February 2017 played a catalyst role in bearish close, market participants said. TPL was today's volume leader as more than 11 million shares of the tracker company exchanged hands.