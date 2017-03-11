Bahria Town all set to start clean Karachi campaign

KARACHI (PR): Bahria Town is all set to start a voluntary campaign to clean Karachi. The campaign will get underway as soon as Bahria Town gets the permission from the Sindh government.

While talking to journalists, Bahria Town Chairman Malik Riaz Hussain said, “We have formally submitted an application before the Sindh chief minister to get permission for the campaign. We hope to get the permission in time to start our campaign to clean the city of the Quaid-e-Azam.”

He revealed that Bahria Town had shown interest in the campaign a long time ago. He showed his resolve to successfully complete the seemingly impossible task of cleaning Karachi. Bahria Town has introduced Pakistan’s most advanced community projects with international standard waste management systems which enable it to build the most green and serene housing projects in Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Karachi and Nawabshah. Bahria Town is committed to deploy the same support system to rid Karachi of its garbage to restore the past glory of the city.

Samsung unveils ‘future of audio’ at MENA Forum 2017

LAHORE (PR): Samsung Electronics Middle East and North Africa (MENA), has announced its newest lineup of user-driven home audio visual products, including a new soundbar and UHD Blu-ray player.

With over ten consecutive years of market leadership in home audio and video technology, and with active investments in R&D, Samsung’s new home audio and video product lineup for 2017 features innovative devices that reflect a total paradigm shift for both the company and the industry. In particular, the new lineup centers around sleek, simplistic designs and enhanced integration across multiple devices. “At Samsung, we are committed to delivering breakthrough innovations for the home. Sound is an important factor in the overall user experience, and this year our focus was on delivering crisp, clear and immersive sound for the audiophile who needs a simple, yet powerful solution that not only fits their lifestyle, but simultaneously delivers an unparalleled home audio experience,” said Mustafa Sadick, Regional Senior Manager TV/AV at Samsung Electronics Middle East & North Africa office.

Special children need special attention: Dr Zafar

LAHORE (PR): Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zafar Mueen Nasir has said that it was an obligation on the society to give special attention to special children and to care their special needs.

He was addressing the sports gala of special children organised by PU Child Welfare Centre here on Thursday. Faculty of Education Dean Prof Dr Mumtaz Akhtar, Special Education Incharge Dr Humaira Bano, Child Welfare Centre Principal Ayesha Wajeehullah, Special Olympic Games Punjab Chairman Aneesur Rehman, faculty members and parents of special children were present on the occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, Dr Zafar said, “Special children have special capabilities and we must polish their special talent. Our special children has shown outstanding performance in sports which is clear proof of their hidden talent. He announced Rs100,000 for teachers and staff looking after special children at CWC.