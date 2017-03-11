KARACHI - Prime Minister’s Special Assistant for Revenue Haroon Khan on Friday visited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited (PSX) and chaired a high-level meeting to discuss the PSX Federal Budget Proposals 2017-18.

During the visit he was accompanied by Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Chairman Zafarul Haq Hijazi, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Dr Muhammad Irshad, SECP Commissioner Akif Saeed, SECP Executive Director Musarat Jabeen and senior officials of the FBR.

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited was represented by PSX Chairman Muneer Kamal, PSX Board of Directors and Taxation Committee members. The PSX chairman welcomed the guests and briefed about the successes of the capital market, its importance and the positive steps taken by the government for the betterment of the capital market, economy and the country.

Former PSX president Arif Habib, along with PSX Taxation Committee Chairman Abdul Qadir Memon, explained the present key issues and proposals for the growth and betterment of the capital market which will result in revenue generation and contribution to the national exchequer.

The key proposals that were discussed and deliberated in detail amongst the participants included rationalization of tax on bonus shares, tax credit on enlistment on the stock exchange, Capital Gain Tax (CGT) on disposal of securities, unrealised gain on sale of immovable property to a reit scheme, investment in REIT be treated as investment in stock fund, rationalisation of taxation regime for brokers and applicability of minimum tax on services rendered or provided by the PSX.

The SECP chairman thanked the chief guest and highlighted the continuous cooperation and coordination extended by the government to the commission for the introduction and implementation of healthy and prudent policies. He further reiterated the support for the capital market in order to make it the best capital market in the world.

The FBR chairman welcomed the proposals presented by the PSX and agreed to have further discussions on them. He also assured that the FBR will give these proposals fair consideration in the best interest of the capital market and economy of the country. He appreciated some of the proposals and stated that FBR will leave no stone unturned to facilitate the business community for better and prosperous Pakistan

The PM’s special assistant thanked the SECP chairman and PSX for the invitation to discuss proposals of the capital market that are focused on revenue generation and betterment of the economy. He elaborated on the key fundamental vision and objectives of the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and the positive outcome of the policies and measures undertaken by the government since coming into power in 2013 under the guidance of the Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar.

However, he stated that despite all the positive developments made by the government, still there is a need to do more and prayed that the country moves forward in all aspects. He was of the opinion that rather than simply criticising the government, focus should be on how to grow further and move forward.

Haroon also emphasized that the business community should also fearlessly come forward with its suggestions and supports the positive initiatives of the government. He also highlighted that governance of the country has become more difficult in recent times than ever before because of the ever growing unique challenges including those related to the region.

He emphasized that the vision of the prime minister and his government is very clear and despite the challenges being faced, the prime minister remains strongly focused on betterment of the country and its economic growth and gave the example of CPEC, which has been critically acclaimed to be a game changer for Pakistan. He gave examples of packages given to various sectors of the economy such as those given to exporters, real estate sector and retail & wholesaler sector.

He also emphasized on another aspect of the vision of the prime minister that was also strongly shared by him and the finance minister, which related to restoring investor confidence and putting in an incentivised system to encourage and bring funds held abroad by Pakistani nationals into the country so as to encourage savings and investments in various sectors of the economy.

On behalf of the board and Taxation Committee, the PSX chairman thanked the guests as well as the SECP chairman and the FBR chairman for their interest in supporting capital market development.