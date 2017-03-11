LAHORE - Liaoning Hualong Group of China and EMCO Industries of Pakistan have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for joint venture in the sector of high voltage engineering and electrical products to facilitate transmission of electricity in Pakistan.

The MoU was signed in the presence of LCCI President Abdul Basit, LCCI Vice President Nasir Hameed, Liaoning Hualong Group Chairman Xiao Qiang. Liaoning Hualong Group is involved in manufacturing of engineering and electrical products for transmission and distribution system while EMCO Industries is the only producer of porcelain insulators in Pakistan and caters for almost 95 percent of all demand of insulators up to 220 KV in Pakistan and is also exporting insulators to various countries like Turkey and the Middle East.

The LCCI president welcomed the MoU between Liaoning Hualong Group of China and EMCO Industries. He expressed hope that it would further strengthen trade and economic relations between the two countries. He said that such initiatives are a must to carry the mutual trade volume to the mark of $15 billion. He said that Pakistani businessmen have keen interest in enhancing their business relations with their Chinese counterparts as China has not only emerged as global economic leader but is also playing unique role in economic development of Pakistan.

He said that it is indeed a healthy sign that there have been frequent visits of Chinese delegations to Pakistan in recent months. He said that through developing private-to-private contacts, both countries can further strengthen bilateral trade relations. He said the state-level cooperation from both sides will bring greater fortune to both countries.

He said, “At one hand we are really concerned about the cancellation of Chinese President’s visit to Pakistan but at the same time we are hopeful that this visit will be rescheduled soon.” He said that in the present economic scenario when Pakistan is facing acute energy crisis and desperately needs foreign investment to get out of this situation, the need and importance of high-level meetings between the heads of states cannot be overemphasized.

“China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has not only started a new era of progress and prosperity but has also become an icon of unbreakable partnership and friendship between the two countries”, the LCCI president concluded.

On the occasion, Liaoning Hualong Group Chairman Xiao Qiang said that doing business with the Pakistani counterparts is top priority of the Chinese businessmen and they always keen to make their relations stronger with Pakistani businessmen.

He hoped that they would find more opportunities for trade and investment. He said that being a major hub of trade and economic activities, Lahore can provide more opportunities to the Chinese entrepreneurs. He hoped that MoU between the two business giants would be result oriented and pave way for such more initiatives.