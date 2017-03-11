ISLAMABAD - President Mamnoon Hussain has urged the business community to pay their due share of tax to promote tax culture and enable the government to provide maximum facilities to the general public.

While talking to a delegation of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, he said that new employment and business opportunities would be created with the completion of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and energy projects.

President Mamnoon said the government is utilising all available resources to provide a pure business environment and promote investment. He said the country is moving in the right direction and due to economic policies, international financial institutions have also acknowledged revival of the country's economy. He said the government is undertaking various measures to resolve the issues of business community.

Later, the president met with the outgoing ambassador of Myanmar Win Naing and stressed the need for further enhancing bilateral economic relations between Pakistan and Myanmar so as to benefit from its true potential. During meeting, the president called for increasing contacts at parliamentary level between the two countries and suggested regular exchange of high level delegations between the two countries to further enhance relations and bilateral investment.

The president said Pakistan greatly values its relations with Myanmar and pointed that its transition to a democratic set up was a welcome development, said a statement issued by the president office here on Friday. He said Pakistan believes that peace and harmony were imperative to reap the fruits of democracy and said its effects should reach the people.

He said Pakistan desires to see peace, stability and prosperity in Myanmar. He noted it is a historic fact that after the creation of Pakistan, ambassador of Myanmar, U Pe Khin, was the first ever envoy to present his credentials to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. The president hoped that upon return to his country the outgoing ambassador will promote a positive image of Pakistan.

The outgoing ambassador said that Myanmar accords great importance to its relations with Pakistan. He expressed gratitude to the government of Pakistan for the support extended to him during his tenure in the country.