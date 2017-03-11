Govt’s decision of upgrading ports lauded

ISLAMABAD (INP): Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF) President Mian Zahid Hussain has lauded the government’s decision of upgrading existing ports and said that this initiative will accelerate the pace of development. He said that importers and exporters are facing problems due to congestion on the ports which is making trade costly. He said that Pakistan ports handle almost 90 percent of the import and exports and growing requirement call for capacity expansion of the ports which will reduce the price of exports and imports. He said the requirements of CPEC can be met easily if ports are upgraded while it will also help in import and distribution of LNG which is the fuel of the future. Congestion of the ports result in delays and increased cost of doing business which make Pakistani products costly in the international market, he added. The business leader said that Karachi is the business capital of Pakistan where peace and supply of energy should be preferred while Gwadar is the future’s great business hub where peace and provision of dependable energy has become very necessary.

Punjab approves four uplift schemes

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved four development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs8,630.585 million. These schemes were approved in the 58th meeting of PDWP of current fiscal year 2016-17 presided over by the P&D Chairman Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan. P&D Provincial Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, Planning & Development Board members, provincial secretaries concerned and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting. The approved development schemes included, Prevention & Control of Blindness Punjab, Vision 2020 the Right to Sight (2016-2019) Revised Devolve 3rd National Programme (Revised) at the cost of Rs616.00 million, Establishment of Regional Blood Centre at Faisalabad and Up-Gradation of Existing Blood Units Mayo & Jinnah Hospitals Lahore with Assistance of KFW at the cost of Rs495.836 million.

, Establishment of Model Farms Linked with improved Supply Chain and Value Addition at the cost of Rs3,216.191 million & Widening and Improvement of Bedian Road & Adjoining Approach Roads, Lahore (Phase-I) at the cost of Rs4,302.558 million.

TDAP organises Pakistan-Belarus Business Forum

KARACHI (NNI): The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) in collaboration with Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) organised the Pakistan-Belarus Business Forum on Friday. Vitaly Vovk, Minister of Industry of the Republic of Belarus, Andrey Ermolovich, Ambassador, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Pakistan, Valery Labum, Director General Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry along with business delegates attended the forum. TDAP Secretary Inamullah Khan represented the TDAP in the Business Forum. Welcoming the delegates, the TDAP secretary highlighted the fact that the current trade volume does not correspond to the true potential of bilateral trade between the two countries. He emphasized on the removal of tariff and non-tariff barriers which is essential for trade facilitation.

The objective of the forum was to identify real opportunities for raising bilateral trade. In this regard, a technical session was arranged by TDAP wherein Oleg Dashuk, Deputy Director of the National Investment Agency of Investment and Privatisation gave a presentation on “Investment opportunities and Doing business in Belarus”. From the Pakistani business side, M/S Siddiqsons, M/S Herbion and M/S Pyramid also made presentations during the session.

AJK govt inks MoU with PSDC to develop marble industry

MUZAFFARABAD (APP): The government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Pakistan Stone Development Company (PSDC) to develop marble industry in the region. AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan attended the signing ceremony as a chief guest. Industry, Mines and Mineral Secretary Amjad Parvez Khan from the AJK government and PSDC Chief Executive Officer Agha Shahid Nawaz signed the MoU. According to MoU, PSDC will extend cooperation with AJK Mines and Mineral Development Corporation, a public sector organisation, to establish the facility of cutting and polishing of marble at local level to increase its value. Azad Jammu and Kashmir has a great potential of mining of precious stones like granite, marble, ruby and others but due to unavailability of development facilities on modern line, it could not get much revenue from that source.