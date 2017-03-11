ISLAMABAD - Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) has rejected the claim of any shortage of LPG for the domestic sector as the monthly average LPG local production is around 55,000-60,000MT and is sufficient to meet the domestic sector demand.

The authority upholding rationale and reasonability of locally LPG price notified for domestic consumers has once again asked LPG companies to provide relevant data, the Ogra spokesperson Imran Ghaznavi said. The Ogra has also reiterated that the reasonability of locally produced LPG price has been worked out based on the rationale and reasonability at each level of supply and the demand for increase the LPG price for domestic sector is neither justified nor consistent with the government policy.

“LPG companies are contesting an incorrect claim that OGRA did not cater to the costs and thus tantamount to halting supplies. Ogra, however, has again directed the LPG companies to substantiate their claims and provide relevant data in support thereof for its consideration,” the Ogra spokesperson added.

According to the Ogra spokesman, as per Federal Government Policy, LPG is a poor man’s fuel, thus, the demand for increase the LPG price for domestic sector is neither justified nor consistent with the said policy. After analysing the Saudi Aramco LPG prices for the past three months, Ogra has determined that the prices of LPG will be Rs77,220 per Metric Ton or Rs910 for 11.8kg cylinder, official maintained. He said that the notified prices would be applicable only to locally produced LPG while the imported commodity would remain deregulated and would be supplied to industrial consumers and the auto sector.

As against the Ministry of Petroleum recommended prices of Rs1,100 per 11.8kg LPG cylinder, the Ogra on February 24 determined that for the month of February the prices of LPG will be Rs910 per cylinder. However, the LPG marketing companies refused to follow the Ogra recommended prices and still selling cylinder on high prices ranging from Rs1,100 to Rs1,400 per cylinder

Giving out framework of determining reasonability of the LPG price, the Ogra’s spokesman said that the Council of Common Interest (CCI) had approved “The Liquefied Petroleum Gas Production and Distribution Policy 2016.” To make LPG available for domestic consumers at an affordable price and to avoid frequent price fluctuations to ensure sustained price level was the primary objective of the policy, the spokesman added.

Ghaznavi said that the policy clearly demarcates parameters for locally produced LPG and LPG imports in terms of supply, consumption, pricing and other commercial consideration. Ogra has also estimated that the monthly average LPG local production is around 55,000-60,000 Metric Tons and is sufficient to meet the domestic sector demand. This demand, however, is volatile and fluctuates with respect to weather conditions and market trends.

Earlier, in order to determine requisite reasonability of LPG consumer price for domestic sector, Ogra advised the local LPG producing companies to submit the detail of revenues and cost breakup in respect of their LPG business segment. The companies, however, declined to provide any such information on the plea that no fractional/separate accounts were maintained in this regard.