KARACHI :- Overseas Pakistani workers remitted $12,363.3m in first eight months (July-Feb) of FY17, compared with $12,676.64m received during the same period in the preceding year. During February 2017, the inflow of worker’s remittances amounted to $1,416.92m which is 4.7pc lower than January 2017 and 6.9pc less than February 2016. The country wise details for the month of Feb 2017 show that inflows from Saudi Arabia, UAE, USA, UK, GCC countries (including Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Oman) and EU countries amounted to $404.39m 320.24m, $177.76m, $170.55m, $168.2m and $31.7m, respectively.–Staff Reporter

Remittances received from Norway, Switzerland, Australia, Canada, Japan and other countries during Feb 2017 amounted to $144.08m together as against US$131.66m received in Feb 2016.