ISLAMABAD : The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Wednesday approved seven projects of worth Rs143.5 billion, including five projects costing Rs140 billion, which were referred to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) for approval.

The meeting was chaired by Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Ahsan Iqbal and was attended by senior officials of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and ministries concerned.

The CDWP approved National Centre of Artificial Intelligence project in principle and asked to rationalise the cost. In addition, HEC project titled Establishment of New Generation Geodetic Datum of Pakistan was also approved which was worth Rs1.5 billion. This project will encourage research and innovation in the field of economy which will help creating a bridge between technology, public institutions and government agencies.

The CDWP referred five projects of worth Rs140 billion to Ecnec, which includes Prime Minister’s Youth Training Scheme of worth Rs26 billion, Punjab Agricultural Productivity Improvement of worth Rs67 billion, Extension of Water Resources in Faisalabad worth Rs13 billion, Gwadar Airport Project worth Rs17.5 billion and Financial Inclusion and Infrastructure projects of worth Rs14.3 billion.