Engro Fertilizers wants extension in export deadline

KARACHI (PR): Fertiliser manufacturers have asked the government to extend the urea export deadline until December 2017 to enable them to get rid of their surplus production.

“We urged the government to extend the deadline in April, but they haven’t responded,” Engro Fertilizers Limited CEO Ruhail Mohammed said in a company statement today.

The government had allowed local manufacturers to export 300,000 tons of urea by the end of April 2017. At the end of the first quarter of calendar year 2017, only Engro Fertilizers had exported the urea to Eastern Africa region at an estimated Freight on Board (FOB) price of $230-240 per ton.

Local producers are looking at export opportunities in various regions including East Africa, Afghanistan and India amongst others. The international urea prices are expected to remain under pressure after a short-lived relief at the beginning of the year due to increase in demand from North America ahead of corn season in the region, according to a Taurus Securities report.

“There is no reason to panic if the government allows the export of 500,000 tons to 600,000 tons of surplus urea. At present, the industry has an inventory of about 1.5 million tons of urea,” said Ruhail Mohammed.

He added that the urea demand is expected to remain similar to last year or around 5.5-5.6 million tons by the end of this year. Farmer economics improved in 2016 compared to 2015 and the situation is expected to remain the same in 2017 which would keep the urea demand flat, he added.

Jovago.pk introduces special discount offer

LAHORE (PR): Jovago.pk, Pakistan’s No.1 online hotel booking website, has launched its MAY-MY-HOLIDAY pre-eid discount campaign, which aims to encourage people from all over Pakistan to book hotel at best available discount prices.

The objective of the MAY-MY-HOLIDAY campaign is to encourage travel lovers all over the country to visit up-north and areas all across Pakistan before the Ramadan starts. Pakistan has many heart-throbbing places to visit; it is the high time to enjoy the places you have never been before. This campaign offers up to 60% off on hotels all across the Pakistan from 15th to 27th May, 2017.

Mrs Nadine Malik Almani, CEO Jovago Pakistan, said, “The month of May is offering a promising weather and a great environment for travelers and leisure seekers to travel around the country. It's a great time to explore the country with friends and family and we are making it possible by extending exceptional hotel discounts all over the country.”

Jovago Pakistan has always been facilitating different hotels in different areas all across the country. Jovago Pakistan has also been providing the most comfortable, luxurious, and safe hotels for travelers all over the country.

OMD and Google launch campaign

KARACHI (PR): With the rapid growth in the digital universe and digital media buying continuously finding its way towards automation in Pakistan, OMD Pakistan, part of Omnicom Media Group, along with Google became the first agency to launch a Programmatic Campaign locally, using DoubleClick Bid Manager, a next-generation demand-side-platform (DSP) which enables advertisers to programmatically purchase ad inventory through multiple ad exchanges using audience targeting.

This achievement is the first of its kind in Pakistan’s digital media industry with OMD Pakistan being the first and only agency to have a DoubleClick Bid Manager local seat in Pakistan. The Programmatic Campaign was run using preferred deals in Private Marketplace (PMP) on DoubleClick Bid Manager with local publishers.

OMD Pakistan’s CEO, Dara Bashir Khan, observed, “Programmatic buying is the automated space-age technology for digital media sales.

With the launch of this campaign we have made real-time and at scale automated bidding for our clients possible in just milliseconds!".

The digital advertising industry is on a fast track which has led to more responsibility on advertisers, to not just make ad transactions more efficient but to make them even more effective. Programmatic buying is a revolutionary change from traditional ad buying and gives the advertiser more power to reach out to the desired audience using different sets of data.

Dara Bashir Khan further added, "We have always aimed to incorporate innovative methods at OMD Pakistan through our motto of sharper insights, smarter ideas, and stronger results, and this achievement is a perfect paradigm to break through barriers in Pakistan’s media industry.”