KARACHI - Overseas Pakistani workers remitted $15596.28 million in first ten months (July to April) of FY17, compared with $16044.25 million received during the same period in the preceding year, thus showing a decline of $448 million.

During April 2017, the inflow of remittances amounted to $1538.61 million, which is 9.2% lower than March 2017 and 7.11% less than April 2016.

The country wise details for the month of April 2017 showed that inflows from Saudi Arabia, UAE, USA, UK, GCC countries (including Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Oman) and EU countries amounted to $439.13 million, $344.01 million, $199.69 million, $191.62 million, $175.18 million and $41.89 million respectively compared with the inflow of $488.78 million, $345.99 million, $189.88 million, $221.88 million, $199.53 million and $39.85 million respectively in April 2016.

Remittances received from Norway, Switzerland, Australia, Canada, Japan and other countries during April 2017 amounted to $147.09 million together as against $170.55 million received in April 2016.

OUR STAFF REPORTER