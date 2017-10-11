LAHORE - A high-level meeting between Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) CEO Jahanzeb Burana and Canadian Medical Group (CMG) held on Tuesday with a goal to soon launch the first “multi-disciplinary” clinic of CMG in Lahore.

CMG is a reputable healthcare operator and investor working in Canada. It operates a chain of facilities, and is now eager to expand internationally. CMG seeks to bring top quality standards of operation to Pakistan, and establish a robust healthcare management system. In meeting with the team of CMG, the PBIT CEO highlighted the massive reform that is taking place in Punjab under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif. He expressed his views on health sector in Punjab and said that the working in health sector in Punjab is on its aggressive journey towards positive reform. CMG’s investment in Punjab would definitely attract more private sector operators and investors to benefit from the countless investment opportunities in the health care sector in Punjab. Healthcare is a key sector and PBIT is keen to attract private sector to contribute towards it. PBIT CEO Jahanzeb also shed light on the various initiatives of the Punjab government such as motorbike ambulance, enhancement of operations in hospitals and JV’s with foreign companies. PBIT & CMG are keen to soon launch the first multi-disciplinary clinic in Lahore.