Fast Cables bags ‘Gold Certification’ from KEMA Holland

LAHORE (PR): The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industries (LCCI) arranged a press conference to recognise the latest achievement of one of its members, Fast Cables Limited.

LCCI President Malik Tahir Javaid congratulated Fast Cables on becoming Pakistan’s first cable manufacturer to obtain Gold Certification of its products from world renowned KEMA Laboratories, Holland. This achievement is a source of great national pride as it places Pakistani products at par with the best in the international cable industry. The LCCI president further mentioned that certification from a leading European institution is an honour for the Lahore chamber and the whole business community.

Fast Cables Director Kamal Mian said that Fast Cables is committed to meeting the highest international quality standards in cable and conductor manufacturing. The company has recently introduced Catenary Continuous Vulcanization (CCV) line technology for the first time in Pakistan to bring cable manufacturing at par with the international best practices.

K-Electric promotes energy conservation

KARACHI (PR): Aimed at raising awareness about the importance of energy conservation amongst the youth, K-Electric set up an energy conservation stall at ‘The Dawood Foundation Magnifi-Science Exhibition 2017’. The three-day-long exhibition was organised at Dawood Public School in Karachi.

During the exhibition, KE’s stall attracted large turnout and educated the students about the measures they can take towards a cleaner and sustainable environment. Various activities featuring interactive games and easy to understand awareness sessions were also organised regarding renewable energy, home appliances and energy conservation tips.

KE spokesperson said, “We are thankful to The Dawood Foundation for organising this exhibition. Our presence in the exhibition serves a perfect platform for the young generation to develop a better understanding of energy conservation and adopt an energy efficient lifestyle. We have received an overwhelming response today from the students as well as their parents and are hopeful that our efforts would help them plan similar energy conservation practices in their individual capacities.”

Shoplus launches first online, offline shopping day event

LAHORE (PR): Shoplus, Pakistan leading B2B e-commerce portal, on Tuesday launched its first online and offline shopping day event for both sellers and consumers at Nishat Hotel (4F Banquet Hall) Abdul Haq Road, Johar Town, Lahore.

The event was a success. Shoplus made history of B2B sales, over 500 retailers were at the event with over 200,000 products. The consumers enjoyed a 10 percent to 20 percent discount as compare to market prices. For some selected items, there was an amazing 80 percent discount plus 5 percent discount for online order and complete payment via UnionPay card. With this event, Cheez Group brought “Future Retail Model”.

Transactions were completed with a single QR code. Through “The Flash” shipping products were delivered to customers within 30 minutes.

Ecolean announces

launching of new factory

LAHORE (PR): Ecolean, the global producer of lightweight packaging solutions for liquid food, has announced its expansion plan with a new factory in Pakistan during an event held at the groundbreaking site at the Sundar Industrial Area.

The groundbreaking was done by the Sweden Ambassador Ingrid Johansson and was attended by Ecolean Group CEO Peter L Nilsson, Ecolean Pakistan (Pvt) Limited Managing Director Kamran Khan along with senior management, clients, dignitaries, functionaries, businessmen and the media persons.

On the occasion, Ambassador Johansson said, “Today’s groundbreaking ceremony marks the start of a technologically ground breaking factory.

The establishment of Ecolean in Lahore is another example of Sweden’s interest in Pakistan’s promising business opportunities.”

KARACHI: Indus Motor Company Limited organised its 28th AGM.