PR LAHORE - The governing body of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has decided to accept land being offered directly by the land owner for LDA City housing scheme side by side with the land being procured by the development partners working for this purpose.

It was decided during the meeting between Punjab CM’s Adviser and member of the governing body. The meeting was attended by MPA Bao Muhammad Akhtar, LDA Director General Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Additional Director Generals Samia Saleem, Zeeshan Shabbir Rana, Muhammad Khizar Afzal, Chief Town Planner Khalid Mahmood Sheik, Chief Metropolitan Planner Waheed Ahmad Butt, LDA Chief Engineer Asrar Saeed, TEPA Chief Engineer Saifur Rehman and representatives of the provincial local government, Housing, P&D and Finance Departments as well as of Commissioner Lahore Division.

The governing body decided to extend building period for another one year up to September 30, 2018 for all the plots of LDA Avenue One. The governing body approved PC-1 amounting to Rs7.26 billion for twin tower to be constructed at Jail Road and allowed starting civil works of the project at cost of Rs3.81 billion.

It also directed for installation of three pedestrian overhead bridges across Lytton Road at a cost of Rs125.7 million.

The authority allowed increase in maximum height of public buildings, educational institutions and hospitals etc from 70 feet to 80 feet. It also fixed construction of a minimum 25 percent of allowed floor area ratio on the first floor of a commercial building for obtaining a completion certificate from LDA.

The authority allowed establishment of health institute and medical complex including a 500 bed hospital, medical college, nursing school and allied facilities at Mouza Chung Punj Grain along Canal Road. Request for executing this project has been made by M/S Tigris Health USA through Punjab Board of Investment and Trade with an estimated foreign investment of Rs4.3 billion. The authority also gave a go ahead for establishing a vocational training centre and college for the rehabilitation of disabled persons at Mouza Harbanspura.