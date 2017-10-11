KARACHI - Overseas Pakistani workers remitted $4,790.01 million in the first three months (July to September) of FY18, compared with $4,740.37 million received during the same period in the preceding year.

During September 2017, the inflow of worker’s remittances amounted to $1,293.88 million, which is 33.79 percent lower than August 2017 and 19.75 percent lower than September 2016. The country wise details for September 2017 show that inflows from Saudi Arabia, UAE, USA, UK, GCC countries (including Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Oman) and EU countries amounted to $308.05 million, $302.77 million, $171.9 million, $194.76 million, $141.02 million and $45.07 million, respectively, compared with the inflow of $437.87 million, $361.9 million, $211.14 million, $210.22 million, $182.18 million and $43.60 million, respectively, in September 2016. Remittances received from Norway, Switzerland, Australia, Canada, Japan and other countries during September 2017 amounted to $130.31 million together as against $165.45 million received in September 2016.