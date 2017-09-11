SSGC conducts raid on illegal connections

KARACHI (PR): SSGC’s Counter Gas Theft Team conducted a raid in Bhangoria Goth Karachi on a Chiky making factory in Aziz Abad against gas theft and unauthorised use of gas. The owner of the factory, Sagheer, has been arrested by the SSGC Police Force and FIR has been lodged against the offender.

In another raid in Sukkur, the team conducted a raid on ice factory in Gambat city. Owner of ice factor,y Zuhaib Ahmed Khairo, was using gas directly without meter. FIR has been launched against the culprits and the gas supply line has been killed. However, the gas claim has been raised against the culprit. SSGC has expressed its determination to uproot the menace of gas theft.

PSDF launches programme for urban women

LAHORE (PR): Continuing with its effort to introduce customised programmes to boost employment opportunities for women, Punjab Skills Development Fund (PSDF) recently launched its first dedicated Programme for women residing in urban areas across selected districts of Punjab.

To kick-off the programme activities, PSDF hosted a contract signing ceremony on September 06, 2017, to formalise its relationship with the 22 qualifying Training Service Providers (TSPs).

The programme is titled, “Women Focused Employment Driven Training”.

Minister for Industries, Commerce & Investment Sheikh Alauddin, who was present at the ceremony as chief guest, said: “I feel proud to chair this ceremony because PSDF has taken an initiative to not just train our poor and vulnerable sisters and daughters in technical and vocational skills but also link them with sustainable employment opportunities. A lot of programmes designed for women in urban areas stop at training only without formalising the employment outcomes.”

Dewatering from 3 aquifers continues at Thar coal mine

KARACHI (PR): After reaching 90 meters depth at Thar coal block-II mining site, the Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC) has said that mine dewatering process is successfully underway from all three aquifers. "As per expectation, we did not face any difficulty in emptying out the three aquifers," said SECMC Chief Executive Officer Shamsuddin Ahmed Shaikh. He said besides mining operations, water extraction process from the second and third aquifer through pumps from 120 and 180 meters depth was also underway.

However, he said that the company had to struggle a bit in draining water from the third aquifer as it seemed that underground lake existed above coal reserves.

Shaikh said that pumping water from third aquifer was a real challenge as the underground lake is being recharged continuously but he added, challenge has been addressed successfully in a timely manner.

Philips Lighting achieves status of ‘Industry Leader’

KARACHI (PR): Philips Lighting, a world leader in lighting, has announced that it achieved the status of Industry leader in the Electrical Components and Equipment category of the 2017 Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI).

The company’s overall score was 85 out of 100 points, demonstrating that sustainability is central to Philips Lighting’s company strategy and purpose. This is the first year that Philips Lighting has been included in the category as an independent company since its initial public offering in May 2016. “We’re thrilled with this result. It is a real honour to be recognised for the hard work and commitment by everyone in our company. Sustainability lies in the very heart of our business. It is part of our daily work and driven by our leadership with a sense of urgency,” said Nicola Kimm, Head of Sustainability, Environment, Health and Safety.

Avari Towers introduces Mediterranean Tapas

KARACHI (PR): Avari Towers Karachi always focuses to introduce different flavours from around the globe for all foodies. This time they are bringing “Mediterranean Tapas” from Spain, Italy, France, Lebanon & Turkey at their restaurant Asia Live dinner buffet from September 15-21, 2017. Avari Towers Director Food & Beverage Shahbaz Rana stated, “If you have not tried this yet than you have missed out on one of life’s gastronomic pleasures. It’s truly a heaven on a plate. One can share it with friends, have it in a casual yet sophisticated way. We are celebrating all of the popular and signature Tapas package and designed for the palette of Karachiites.”