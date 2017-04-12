Emirates named ‘Best

Airline in the World’

LAHORE (PR): Emirates has been recognised as the Best Airline in the World in the inaugural Trip Advisor Travelers’ Choice Awards for Airlines. In addition to clinching the grand prize, the airline was the biggest winner with 4 other awards including Best Major Airline - Middle East & Africa, Best Economy Class, Best First Class and World’s Best Airlines - Top 10.

This is the first year Trip Advisor has introduced a category for airlines in its signature Travelers’ Choice Awards. The awards highlight the world’s top carriers based on the quantity and quality of reviews and ratings for airlines worldwide gathered over a 12-month period.

Sir Tim Clark, President, Emirates Airline said: “We are honoured to be named the Best Airline in the World at the Trip Advisor Travelers’ Choice Awards for Airlines 2017.”

Govt giving immense

importance to TVET

sector: governor

LAHORE (PR): Punjab Governor Malik Muhammad Rafiq Rajwana has said that the incumbent government has given immense importance to TVET sector and implemented youth skill development programme.

He expressed these remarks during the Toll Kits distribution ceremony of NAVTTC trainees who completed their training under Prime Minister’s Youth Skill Development Program held at Governor House, Lahore.

The ceremony was attended by Lahore Chamber of commerce and Industries President Abdul Basit, Renowned Columnist Mujeebur Rehman Shami, Chief Editor of Urdu Digest Altaf Hassan Qureshi and prominent industrialists and media personnel.

The governor emphasized that due to technical and vocational training opportunities for employment will be increased within and out of the country as well. Consequently, it would lead to enhancement of foreign exchange.

LG wins dual ‘Best of The Best’ award

LAHORE (PR): LG Electronics (LG) was a big winner at this year’s Red Dot Design Awards, earning an impressive 20 total Red Dot Awards for excellence in design, including two Best of the Best awards.

The top Best of the Best awards were given to LG’s SIGNATURE OLED TV W and Smart Insta View refrigerator for their innovation and contribution to the design community. Red Dot is widely seen as one of the world’s three most influential design committees, along with the iF Design Awards and IDEA (International Design Excellence Awards).

The LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W features an awe-inspiring Picture-on-Wall design that takes the TV concept and turns it into a piece of art. The super thin minimal profile of the 65-inch W7 - less than 4mm thick when mounted on the wall - creates the illusion of the TV levitating in midair, making the viewing experience even more immersive. The LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W also recently received the 2017 iF Design Award, giving LG a diverse portfolio of award-winning products.

Mehral wins CM’s speech & essay writing competition

LAHORE (PR): Mehral Qamar, a brilliant student of Punjab Group of Colleges, topped Chief Minister’s Speech & Essay Writing Competitions and received a cash prize of Rs161,000 by notching 1st Position at Provincial Level of CM Debates 2017. The Cash Prize was awarded by Punjab Higher Education Minister Syed Raza Gillani in a prize distribution ceremony held at the Government Islamia Postgraduate College for Women, Cooper Road to distribute prizes among position-holders of the competition.

Mehral Qamar had remained undefeated at District and Division levels too. Gillani, while addressing the students, said that co-curricular activities help develop intellectual ken of students and also promote self-confidence in them to show better performance in classrooms as well as in playgrounds.

He was of the view that speech and essay writing competition was proving very challenging for students. “The competitions are part of government’s commitment to help students grow confidently. It will help students to exhibit their individual talents, which will help them excel in practical life,” he added.

Accounting Standards Board holds first meeting

KARACHI (PR): The first meeting of the ‘Accounting Standards Board’ (ASB) of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) was held on April 6, 2017 in Karachi.

The ASB has been constituted by ICAP, with a commitment to further strengthen financial reporting in Pakistan, includes representation from the Securities Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP), Higher Education Commission (HEC), industry and practitioners.

The ASB was presented with the status of adoption of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), IFRS for SMEs, Accounting Standards for Small Sized Entities and Not for Profit Entities in Pakistan. The Board also noted differences between the Standards and the Companies Ordinance, 1984. A list of exemptions available from the applicability of Standards was also presented.

5th GFIF certificate

distribution ceremony held

LAHORE PR: A certificate distribution ceremony of 5th Global Forum on Islamic Finance was held at COMSATS Institute of information Technology, Lahore. Guest of honor, Prof Dr Qaiser Abbas gave away the certificates to members of organising team of GFIF2017. In a brief address, he appreciated the efforts of GFIF organising team and motivated them to do better in future.