LAHORE - Provincial Finance Minister Dr Ayesha Ghaus Pasha has said that e-courts are being launched in all districts of the Punjab under Punjab Revenue Authority Appellant Tribunal to facilitate tax payers.

The minister said that in consultation with all stakeholders of the province, a tax policy is being formulated which will protect the public interests. She expressed these views while addressing a ceremony regarding tax day under the aegis of Punjab Revenue Authority. She said that the aim of observing tax day is to highlight the importance and need of tax in performance of state affairs and apprising the citizens of performing this national obligation.

She said that tax is the government’s right and payment of tax is a duty of the people, however, it does not mean that undue burden be put on taxpayers on behalf of the government. That is why, all provincial agencies including Punjab Revenue Authority are bringing those people in tax net who were not paying their tax. She said that a modern computerised system is being introduced for making tax receipts system foolproof so that possibilities of tax theft and leakage could be eliminated. Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman, Chief Secretary Punjab Capt (R) Zahid Saeed, First Secretary of German Embassy Islamabad, PRA Chairman Raheel Ahmed Siddiqui, Chief Executive Punjab IT Board Umer Saif, Lahore Chamber of Commerce President Abdul Basit and Bank of Punjab President Naeemud Din were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the taxation minister said that Punjab has made unprecedented progress during the last eight years and its credit goes to Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif who has introduced modern system of governance not only in tax but also in every public sector. He said that Excise & Taxation department is putting a big share in resources of the province through tax collection from different sectors.

He said that the receipts of the department have increased 300 percent and there is a need of further hard work for relaying on own resources. He said that now people will not have to visit Excise office for the payment of their tax but the system of recoveries has been made online.