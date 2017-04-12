LAHORE - The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved development scheme of Health sector with an estimated cost of Rs171.515 million. The scheme was approved in the 65th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2016-17 presided over the P&D Punjab Chairman Jahanzeb Khan. All members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries concerned and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.