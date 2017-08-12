LAHORE - The Pakistan Railways has decided to shift itself from carbon steel body rolling stock to stainless steel as part of its modernisation plan.

This was informed by PR CEO Javaid Anwar while talking to CRRC Tanshan Corporation Ltd China delegation, led by Hou Zi Gand, in a meeting held at PR headquarters here on Friday.

He said that stainless steel is light weight, corrosion and fire resistant.

"We need tailor-made bogies and stock according to our needs and we are looking forward to large procurement and addition of new designs in building modern railways," he added.

It is pertinent to mention here the renowned company's delegation visited PR Headquarters to offer its expertise in rolling stock manufacturing.

During the presentation, the delegation told the PR officers that the company was founded in 1881 and it is one of the oldest railway stock manufacturing company in China with over 1,000 engineers and 12,000 employees. "It is currently working in collaboration with the United States and Canadian rail authorities on different projects," the delegation informed.

The PR CEO said that the Railways was undergoing a metamorphic change that marked the era of new dawn in Railways and it has doubled its income from 18 billion to 40 billion rupees within a short span of three years and purchased 55 new GE locomotives from the US.

He said that under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) agreements, the terms of reference (ToRs) about upgradation of ML-1 Railway Track are about to be finalised and things would be on ground soon. He stated that the PR old rolling stock is getting obsolete and it is bound to look for new, adding that better option is to replace the stock that meets the demands of upgraded track and modernization policy.

He thanked company's officials for showing interest in the Pakistan Railways and presenting themselves for future collaboration. The delegation presented small gifts and souvenirs to the CEO and in return the PR CEO presented shield and coffee table book on history of the Pakistan Railways.