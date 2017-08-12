Huawei-HEC ICT Skills Competition

LAHORE (PR): Huawei in collaboration with HEC is launching second ICT Skills Competition 2017. The aim is to refine talent of students of universities at its utmost capacity. Matching with Huawie’s mandate this program will enhance technical knowledge, empower computerized systems, and amplify industrial growth further append for digital transformation and boost employment. The registration is now open. Opening ceremony of the ICT Skills competition is scheduled on 16th August 2017.

Reputable universities will register for the competition. The 2016 Huawei Pakistan ICT Skill Competition was attended by 2300+ students, 30+ Universities from Punjab, Islamabad, and KPK participated. This year Huawei shall pay special focus and hold seminars, workshops and preliminary rounds of this year’s competition at Pakistan’s 14 running HAINAs starting form next month. In the initial phase a pool of 5000+ students from 50+ universities are expected to participate in the online test. Screening of the most competitive 150 students will be done on merit in the second round. Further at regional level (North, South and Center) 150 students will be chosen for examination. Later 50 contesters will be finalized and chosen for the national level. The international level will be arranged at Huawei headquarters based in Shenzhen, China where the final stage of the competition will take place between December 11th to 15th, 2017. This will mark the closing of the vigorous journey.

STEP students top

renowned varsities tests

LAHORE (PR): The STEP program of Punjab Group of Colleges has gained massive achievements since inception. The bright student Momin Ahmad Khan of STEP’s program and Punjab College not only bagged top position in GIKI and PIEAS’s entry test 2017 but also, scored 1st position in ECAT entry test of Rawalpindi Region. Student Noman Mumtaz has attained distinction by achieving top score in NUST Entry Test Series-3 and scored second position in overall NUST Entry Test Series ‘17. He also secured 1st position in ECAT entry test of Rawalpindi Region. Whereas “Sajeer Ahmed” secured 2nd position in PIEAS entry test and Usama Javaid attained distinction by clinching 1st position amongst fifteen thousand students by scoring (140/140 marks) in PUCIT’s Entry Test ‘17.

HBL, Daraz.pk offer discounts up to 70pc

LAHORE (PR): This Independence Day, HBL and Daraz.pk have come together to bring their customers the biggest online shopping event of the year - HBL Independence Day ShopFest on August 13 and 14. The Azadi celebration will offer discounts up to 70%, to celebrate 70 years of independence. Additional discounts will be available to all HBL credit and debit cardholders.

Aamir Kureshi, Head Global Consumer Banking, HBL, said, “We are continuously exploring new ways of offering our customers a rewarding card experience and our partnership with Daraz is a step towards promoting e-commerce card usage in Pakistan.”

In the words of Daraz Managing Director Zain Suharwardy, “For two days, our customers will be able to enjoy up to 70% discount on the hottest brands across all categories – that’s our Azadi gift to them.”

LAHORE: PPCBL president/chief executive M Ayub cuts a cake in connection with celebrations to mark I-Day.

Honour for Beaconhouse

LAHORE (PR): Saroush Javaid of Beaconhouse School System, Garden Town, Lahore has achieved 6 A plus and 4 A grades in O Level result. He is a brilliant student and was selected among 36 students from all across Pakistan for National Stem School held at LUMNS, organized by Pakistan Foundation.

LAHORE: Iqbal Salahuddin, grandson of Dr Allama Iqbal, and Khalid Sherdil, CEO Punjab Saaf Pani Company ? North, cut a cake in connection with celebrations to mark the 70th I-Day.

Apna Bank CEO appointed

LAHORE (PR): Fast emerging microfinance bank in the private sector, Apna Bank has appointed renowned senior banker of the country Gulistan Malik as President and CEO of the bank for the next three-year term. His posting was decided by the Board of Directors the other day.

The newly appointed president has vast experience in the banking sector and earlier had served in HBL, UBL, Citi Bank and ZTBL on prominent and senior positions. After his appointment, he said that he would leave no stone unturned to work for the betterment of the bank and its clients.

TPL Life, MMBL ink agreement

KARACHI (PR): TPL Life and Mobilink Microfinance Bank Ltd (MMBL) have inked an agreement whereby TPL Life’s innovative life insurance and health insurance products will be available through Mobilink Microfinance Bank branches.

Faisal Abbasi, CEO TPL Life, said, “Since our inception, we have made it a point to be at the forefront of product innovation in the insurance industry. Our products available through MMBL are tailor made to cater to the loss protection needs of less privileged of our nation.” He further shed light on the importance of insurance products which address the needs of common man.

GhazanfarAzzam, CEO, Mobilink Microfinance Bank, said “It is our mission to develop financial solutions for the economically underprivileged of the society. This alliance is another thread in that loop. We see a huge potential in microfinance and how it can revolutionize the banking industry and will continue to develop state of the art products and services to stay ahead in harnessing Pakistan’s economy.”

LAHORE: Saad Mehmood Rashid and Harris Mahmood of AkzoNobel Pakistan along with employees celebrate 70th I-Day of country.

LAHORE: Dr Asif Jah presents painting to chief guest at a ceremony at Custom Healthcare Centre. Staff photo

ISLAMABAD: Ufone CEO Rainer Rathgeber and staff pose for a photo after a ceremony held in connection with 70th I-Day celebrations.